Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment

Weekly Market Highlights - Binance Research
2022-10-21 06:50
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Liz Truss terminated a 44-day premiership marked by economic and political turmoil. This resignation made her the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history. It is still unclear who the successor of Liz Truss will be but Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, has emerged as the early favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister. Sunak previously made public announcements that he wants the UK to be “a global cryptoassets hub”..
  • Future markets tracking the federal fund in the US rate are now pricing in a benchmark policy rate of 5% in May 2023. This number increased after the latest inflation data were released last week. The prior expectation was 4.6%. Expectations are that the Federal Reserve will again aggressively increase interest rates (75 bps) at its next policy meeting in early November. This is due to a larger-than-expected increase in the consumer price index.
🔎 Crypto
L1:
  • This week, a new Layer 1 solution entered the race - Aptos. Aptos Labs, which raised a stunning $150M round in July this year, launched Aptos Mainnet earlier this week. Aptos is built on a new coding language called “Move”. Move, a rust-based programming language, was originally developed at Facebook to power the Diem blockchain, but is platform agnostic. Aptos is one of multiple Layer-1 projects that seek to improve the scalability of the current Layer-1 space - you can learn more about it in our latest research report - Aptos and Sui - The New Kids on the Block.
L2:
  • TVL: 4.62B USD (-1.1% / 7 days)
  • Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum are busy building and scaling the mainnet. Optimistic rollups have gained a lot of traction at the beginning of the year, but with EVM compatibility, zero-knowledge rollups might introduce new competition. But Ethereum isn’t the only L1 that is scaling. BNB Chain recently introduced zkBNB. In line with other zk-rollups, zkBNB has the same capability to bundle hundreds of transactions into a single batch off-chain and generate a cryptographic proof. Furthermore, thanks to the use of zk-SNARK proofs, ZkBNB shares the same security as that of BNB Smart Chain.
DeFi:
  • TVL: 51.77B USD (-2.8% / 7 days)
  • Solana-based trading and lending protocol Mango Markets has voted to pass the settlement proposal with the hacker that drained $114 million worth of liquidity. According to the proposal, the exploiter will return $67 million worth of assets - leading to one of the largest bug bounties ever at $47M, provoking a degree of controversy within the community.
  • Aave’s stablecoin $GHO has completed its first audit. Aave DAO voted in favor of deploying the stablecoin on Ethereum v3, and a testnet should come in the coming weeks.
NFTs:
  • The popular NFT project Azuki released the Physical Backed Token (PBT) to bind real objects to the blockchain. PBT will use the BEAN chip, which can generate asymmetric key pairs, achieve decentralized authentication, and track ownership of physical items.
  • In other news, X2Y2 announces Trackable Royalty, which allows recording of the user's royalty choice and checking of how much royalty was paid in the LAST buy
Market Pulse:
  • Market Pulse is a compilation of key charts and insights by Binance Research, shedding light on the state of crypto. The team found that while crypto market capitalization increased by 8.4% QoQ in Q3 overall sentiment remains bearish. Within the Layer 1 space blockchain activity generally trended lower in Q3. The spotlight was on the Ethereum Merge in September. Looking at DeFi, following a steep drop in May, Total Value Locked has yet to recover, and was range-bound between US$50-60B in Q3.NFTs had a tough Q3, with sales down 73% QoQ. However, the number of unique buyers held up and saw a slight uptick over the quarter. The GameFi landscape is led by BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon, with almost 70% market share (by number of games).
  • Read the full report here - Q3 State of Crypto - Market Pulse

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
View full text