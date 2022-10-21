Crypto Market Up Despite Bearish Sentiment

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Liz Truss terminated a 44-day premiership marked by economic and political turmoil. This resignation made her the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history. It is still unclear who the successor of Liz Truss will be but Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, has emerged as the early favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister. Sunak previously made public announcements that he wants the UK to be “a global cryptoassets hub”..

Future markets tracking the federal fund in the US rate are now pricing in a benchmark policy rate of 5% in May 2023 . This number increased after the latest inflation data were released last week. The prior expectation was 4.6%. Expectations are that the Federal Reserve will again aggressively increase interest rates (75 bps) at its next policy meeting in early November. This is due to a larger-than-expected increase in the consumer price index.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

This week, a new Layer 1 solution entered the race - Aptos. Aptos Labs, which raised a stunning $150M round in July this year, launched Aptos Mainnet earlier this week. Aptos is built on a new coding language called “Move”. Move, a rust-based programming language, was originally developed at Facebook to power the Diem blockchain, but is platform agnostic. Aptos is one of multiple Layer-1 projects that seek to improve the scalability of the current Layer-1 space - you can learn more about it in our latest research report - Aptos and Sui - The New Kids on the Block .

L2:

TVL: 4.62B USD (-1.1% / 7 days)

Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum are busy building and scaling the mainnet. Optimistic rollups have gained a lot of traction at the beginning of the year, but with EVM compatibility, zero-knowledge rollups might introduce new competition . But Ethereum isn’t the only L1 that is scaling. BNB Chain recently introduced zkBNB. In line with other zk-rollups, zkBNB has the same capability to bundle hundreds of transactions into a single batch off-chain and generate a cryptographic proof. Furthermore, thanks to the use of zk-SNARK proofs, ZkBNB shares the same security as that of BNB Smart Chain.

DeFi:

TVL: 51.77B USD (-2.8% / 7 days)

Solana-based trading and lending protocol Mango Markets has voted to pass the settlement proposal with the hacker that drained $114 million worth of liquidity. According to the proposal, the exploiter will return $67 million worth of assets - leading to one of the largest bug bounties ever at $47M, provoking a degree of controversy within the community.

Aave’s stablecoin $ GHO has completed its first audit. Aave DAO voted in favor of deploying the stablecoin on Ethereum v3, and a testnet should come in the coming weeks.

NFTs:

The popular NFT project Azuki released the Physical Backed Token ( PBT ) to bind real objects to the blockchain. PBT will use the BEAN chip, which can generate asymmetric key pairs, achieve decentralized authentication, and track ownership of physical items.

In other news, X2Y2 announces Trackable Royalty , which allows recording of the user's royalty choice and checking of how much royalty was paid in the LAST buy

Market Pulse:

Market Pulse is a compilation of key charts and insights by Binance Research, shedding light on the state of crypto. The team found that while crypto market capitalization increased by 8.4% QoQ in Q3 overall sentiment remains bearish. Within the Layer 1 space blockchain activity generally trended lower in Q3. The spotlight was on the Ethereum Merge in September. Looking at DeFi, following a steep drop in May, Total Value Locked has yet to recover, and was range-bound between US$50-60B in Q3. NFTs had a tough Q3, with sales down 73% QoQ. However, the number of unique buyers held up and saw a slight uptick over the quarter. The GameFi landscape is led by BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon, with almost 70% market share (by number of games).

Read the full report here - Q3 State of Crypto - Market Pulse





