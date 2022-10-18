copy link
NFTs in Motion: Driving the Entertainment Industry Into a New Era
Binance NFT
2022-10-18 12:30
News Roundup
- CoinShares Releases Experimental AI Bot That Tries to Calculate the Fair Price for an NFT – The experimental project, called CoinSharesNFTAI, aggregates different sets of data to provide a user with what it determines is a fair price.
- Crypto Twitter Split as Another NFT Platform Moves to Opt-in Royalties – Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest NFT marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August. Under the optional royalties model, buyers are given the power to set the royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project, meaning there is a chance that some creators may not receive royalties when their artworks are sold.
- Mattel & Cryptoys to bring He-Man NFTs to Flow blockchain – On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Masters of the Universe franchise, Cryptoys will take fan-favorite characters of MOTU and Mattel to the metaverse along with 12 limited edition digitalized action figures.
- NFT Games Are ‘Only Scratching the Surface' of What's Possible – Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu believes it is only a matter of time until more advanced models are created that are designed around the ideas of digital ownership, interoperability and economic utility for the user.
- Konami Japanese Gaming Firm Hunting NFT Talent – As many businesses advance into the NFT, Web3, and Metaverse Zones, Konami, a Japanese gaming company, joins the race. The video game company announced job openings to expand its offerings into the Metaverse, NFT, and Web3 platforms.
Highlights From This Week
Calling all Binance NFT creators!
We’re trying to learn more about the stories behind our artists. Please fill out this short questionnaire for a chance to be a guest speaker at our NFT Artist AMAs: https://forms.gle/pXNJFWm5AETAu9797
We appreciate details and captivating stories.
Share Your Feedback!
We’re always looking to improve & your feedback is what helps us best pinpoint the areas we need to work harder at. We’re giving away 20 BUSD to 5 users with the most detailed & insightful feedback. Get rewarded for your input, share your feedback here.
Latest NFT Drop(s)
Klay Thompson is four-time NBA champion with the Warriors and a five-time NBA All-Star. The Klay Thompson Mystery Box NFTs are the first in the Grails collection. The NFTs will celebrate Klay's amazing career and his most recent championship with the Warriors in the 2022 NBA season.There will be 10,000 Mystery Boxes on sale, including 100 boxes reserved for the community.
Latest Binance NFT Blog Post
NFTs in Motion: A New Era For The Entertainment Industry
NFTs, which have recently conquered one creative medium after another, are finally making their debut on the big screen in 2022. Through NFTs, there are innovative ways to raise funds, engage viewers, and power the fan economy. Read on to learn more about how NFTs are disrupting the entertainment industry.
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
