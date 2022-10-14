The Market Strikes Back!

Oct 14, 2022

has outperformed the market this week amidst the turmoil. The project recently announced a new partnership with pax.world with the goal to make the metaverse more accessible. REEF is currently up 17.5% in the last 7 days.

has been largely affected by the market this week, as the coin is currently down over 28% and has seen volume drop over 58% in the past week. RSR continues to introduce new developments as they recently announced the first data-protecting stablecoin, EUSD. (More info found on their Twitter.)

Despite ADA’s recent upgrades, the coin's performance remains lacklustre. However, at this stage in the market, individual coins' performance are determined by the overall outlook. ADA is one to keep a close eye on in the near future.

made it to our top 5 this week. A coin that seemed bulletproof during the 2021 bull run has fallen victim to the bear market we are in. Currently, ADA is trading around $0.38 (-87.8% since ATH), testing January’s 2021 support.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Same applies for stablecoin to crypto transactions, with no clear direction in sight traders will be playing the level to level ranges whilst investors will look to average into positions at these lows.

Second this week was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 20.02%, decreasing 2.33% since last week. Again with the market moving sideways and extreme short term rallies, the overall direction this remains unclear there traders will be exiting short term positions.

Coming in first this week was stablecoins swaps with a value of 36.34%. A slight decrease of 2.63% compared to last week. For tight spreads across all pairs and stable swaps, please visit our convert portal

Starting off the week, BTC was making a slow grind to the downside still trading in a tight weekly range.

Prior to the US CPI announcement, Wednesday was a range bound day as BTC saw limited action trading in a steady consolidation phase as it geared up for Thursday's announcement.

Yesterday's CPI announcement caused a huge intraday drop across all markets as BTC fell over 4.4%. This quickly reversed as the momentum shifted with BTC rallying over 9%, one of the biggest intraday shifts seen in a while!

Looking at the chart, we can see that as BTC dropped it retested the downtrending line we identified a while back before rallying to the upside.

Currently, BTC is trading around $19,700 testing last week's short term support (now resistance). For the bulls to remain in control we will need this break above the resistance and hold for the chance to return back above $20,500.

Alternatively, if the bears regain control this move to the upside can be classed as a short squeeze. As the market liquidates short sellers with the intention of returning back towards the bottom of the range.