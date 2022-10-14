14 October 2022

🔎 Macro / TradFi

U.S. inflation in September increased by 8.2% year-on-year, stronger than expectations of 8.1% year-on-year. Despite a hot consumer price index (“CPI”) print, stock markets staged a turnaround during the trading day and closed higher, suggesting that inflation concerns may have been somewhat priced in. After this CPI print, traders currently assign a 99% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75% in November.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

Did someone say deflation? Ether turned deflationary this week (more ETH burned than issued) with a decline in supply of more than 6,000 ETH since 8 Oct. This was contributed by the launch of a token that resulted in an increase in gas fees. For context, Ether is estimated to be deflationary when gas price is 15 gwei or greater.

L2:

The race to launch a working zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (“zkEVM”) is heating up. This week, Polygon announced the launch of its public zkEVM testnet . Aave, Uniswap, Lens and Midnight Society will be amongst the first protocols to deploy on the zkEVM Testnet.

Scroll released an upgraded version of their pre-Alpha testnet which enables smart contract deployment on Scroll and allows users to bridge ERC-20s and NFTs between Scroll's L1 and L2 testnets.

zkSync 2.0 is estimated to launch on mainnet at the end of October. Additionally, zkSync’s EVM-compatible L3 ‘Pathfinder’ prototype will be deployed to public testnet in 1Q 2023.

DeFi:

There were a few DeFi exploits this week . Mango Markets, a Solana-based DeFi platform, was exploited for over US$100M. TempleDAO , a yield-farming DeFi protocol, was hacked for over US$2.3M.

NFTs:

NFT royalties have sparked debate within the NFT community for a while now. Some support 0% royalties while others argue that royalties are a necessary source of income for creators. This week, DeGods, a popular Solana NFT project, has switched to a 0% royalty model as the founder cited the growing popularity of 0% royalty marketplaces as a major push factor.

OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, added support for Avalanche . This brings the total number of supported blockchains to seven: Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, Solana, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Avalanche.

Web2 x Crypto:

Google announced that it will allow selected customers to make payments for its cloud services with digital currencies starting next year.

