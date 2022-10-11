Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High

Binance NFT
2022-10-11 15:05

News Roundup

  • NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date - The trademark applications have surpassed the trademarks filed in 2021 with a huge difference. These amazing numbers have been recorded at a time when popular celebrities, influencers, brands have gone into NFTs. From Sony Music Entertainment to Moet Hennessy and others like Ninja Turtles, Slime, Mean Girls to singers like Miley Cyrus, have all begun their NFT journey.
Read about the latest news here!

Highlights From This Week

NEO FANTASY


NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based ACGN metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the metaverse by ACGN RPG games.

Upcoming NFT Drop(s)

Klay Thompson Grails Mystery Box Collection


Health and fitness Web3 ecosystem Amino will launch an NFT collection celebrating Klay Thompson’s incredible career, featuring artwork from his 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 championships with the Golden State Warriors.
The NFT Mystery Boxes will be available for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace on October 18, 2022. The drop will include 10,000 Mystery Boxes available at $50 each. Rare NFTs in the set will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, such as autographed jerseys, basketballs and photographs.
From Arts, Sports, Gaming to Collectibles and more, check out our marketplace to discover more NFTs!

Read Our Latest Blog Post

NFT Authentication: Combating Fake NFTs and Scams


The NFT market is now worth billions of dollars, but while all NFTs are unique, some NFTs may very well be fakes created by scammers. Read on to learn more about how to protect yourself by better understanding NFT authentication and how it works.
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text