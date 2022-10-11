Trademark Applications for NFTs Filed Soar High

News Roundup

NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date - The trademark applications have surpassed the trademarks filed in 2021 with a huge difference. These amazing numbers have been recorded at a time when popular celebrities, influencers, brands have gone into NFTs. From Sony Music Entertainment to Moet Hennessy and others like Ninja Turtles, Slime, Mean Girls to singers like Miley Cyrus, have all begun their NFT journey.

Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands - The partnership will drive Cool Cats’ mission to become the most prominent global NFT brand and a robust media & content company. The red-hot collab, in particular, is expected to expand the brand’s blockchain gaming offerings.

Yuga Labs Selects 7 Members To Form The BAYC Community Council - The council’s main duty will be to support Web3 initiatives within the Bored Ape community. Yuga lists some potential use cases for the council to support as being commercial products, gatherings, and charitable activities.

Highlights From This Week



NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based ACGN metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the metaverse by ACGN RPG games.

Upcoming NFT Drop(s)



Klay Thompson Grails Mystery Box Collection



Health and fitness Web3 ecosystem Amino will launch an NFT collection celebrating Klay Thompson’s incredible career, featuring artwork from his 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 championships with the Golden State Warriors.

The NFT Mystery Boxes will be available for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace on October 18, 2022. The drop will include 10,000 Mystery Boxes available at $50 each. Rare NFTs in the set will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, such as autographed jerseys, basketballs and photographs.

The NFT market is now worth billions of dollars, but while all NFTs are unique, some NFTs may very well be fakes created by scammers. Read on to learn more about how to protect yourself by better understanding NFT authentication and how it works.

