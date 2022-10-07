Bitcoin Continues Sideways

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Continues Sideways

OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Oct 7, 2022
2022-10-07 12:42
  • Everyone's favourite OG meme coin made it to the list again this week! DOGE rallied 8% intraday as Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, made a U-turn as he renewed his intentions to buy Twitter. Despite the decrease in trading volume, DOGE is currently up 7% in the last 7 days.
  • ERN, a relatively small market cap coin, has seen a huge increase in volume recently. Towards the end of last month it was trading around $1.58, hitting $4 in the space of days. Currently it is trading around $3, a pivotal point and will follow BTC’s next move.
  • LIT is another coin which exploded over the past week, volume increase over 5000% accompanied by a rally in price of 45% outperforming the market! It is unclear why LIT rallied, but due to its relatively small market cap, unexpected moves like this are to be ‘expected’
Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
  • Topping the list this week was stablecoin swaps, coming in with a value of 38.97%. For tight spreads across all pairs and stable swaps, please visit our convert portal here!
  • Up next was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 22.35%. Since June the market has been stuck with a sideways macro range, with no real direction in sight after each small rally we see market participants exiting positions.
  • The same applies for stablecoin to crypto transactions, at these levels near the yearly lows investors will continue to average into positions anticipating the markets long term movements.

Overall market technicals

BTC: Continued sideways action

  • Looking at the charts BTC is still stuck within the same position, we are still trading within the macro range over an extended period of sideways action.
  • We identified a long term downtrending line which was respected a few weeks back, as BTC briefly traded above it before rejecting. At the start of this week BTC successfully traded through this line and is currently holding above it, this can be considered somewhat bullish.
  • There appears to be a short term support forming, which if holds, could see the bulls taking further control of the narrative.
  • The flip side of this would be that the support fails to hold, with the break above the trendline being a fakeout. If this is the case, we are likely to trade back towards the bottom end of the macro range, whereby it would be another level to level play.
  • Expect some volatility in the markets today, as we have the US NFP announcement later.
  • The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘23’ showing Extreme Fear within the market.
DOGE: Elon sends price up!
  • Looking at the DOGE chart it has followed a very similar pattern to the rest of the market. Seeing an extended period of sideways consolidation with the occasional price expansion.
  • DOGE price action is considerably choppier compared with the rest of the market. Although it has been moving sideways, price action is not as clean compared to BTC.
  • On Tuesday DOGE saw an intraday price rally of over 8% as Musk renewed his intentions to buy Twitter. As a result the volumes spiked massively, with price breaking above the short term highs.
  • As it stands, DOGE found resistance at a Junes downtrending line, however it is worth noting that DOGE deviated above this back in August. Possibly a hint for the same scenario if the short term support holds well.
  • That being said, there is the possibility that DOGE could fail to break above this resistance, with a continuation of the sideways movement we have been seeing.
  • Touching briefly on volume, it has been extremely scattered with the occasional spike and no clear indication of a directional bias. Once again with the US NFP

News events of note
Nearly there! - NEAR protocol has partnered with tech giant, Google, to accelerate Web3 startups.
Celsius CEO & cofounder both resign - Following on from the recent bankruptcy of the crypto lending giant, Alex Mashinsky (CEO) & S. Daniel Leon (CSO) have both resigned.
More news found here
Introducing our new OTC chat function!
Our OTC desk is excited to announce the launch of our new Spot Block Trading chat function which can be accessed via the Binance platform! For those looking to trade large ticket sizes we have increased the amount of communication channels available for users to trade OTC, allowing trades to be completed more seamlessly and securely on the Binance OTC platform! Our experienced traders are ready to guide you through the entire OTC process, offering white glove service and tight, competitive spreads across all pairs! To get started you will need a registered, KYC-verified account with the assets readily available to trade. From there you can make your way over to our Spot Block Trading page which can be found here! Please note our minimum ticket size is $200k, for smaller sizes please use the Binance Convert portal.
Email: Liquidity@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!
View full text