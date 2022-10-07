Bitcoin Continues Sideways

is another coin which exploded over the past week, volume increase over 5000% accompanied by a rally in price of 45% outperforming the market! It is unclear why LIT rallied, but due to its relatively small market cap, unexpected moves like this are to be ‘expected’

, a relatively small market cap coin, has seen a huge increase in volume recently. Towards the end of last month it was trading around $1.58, hitting $4 in the space of days. Currently it is trading around $3, a pivotal point and will follow BTC’s next move.

rallied 8% intraday as Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, made a U-turn as he renewed his intentions to buy Twitter. Despite the decrease in trading volume, DOGE is currently up 7% in the last 7 days.

Everyone's favourite OG meme coin made it to the list again this week!

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

The same applies for stablecoin to crypto transactions, at these levels near the yearly lows investors will continue to average into positions anticipating the markets long term movements.

Up next was crypto to stablecoin transactions with a value of 22.35%. Since June the market has been stuck with a sideways macro range, with no real direction in sight after each small rally we see market participants exiting positions.

Topping the list this week was stablecoin swaps, coming in with a value of 38.97%. For tight spreads across all pairs and stable swaps, please visit our convert portal

Looking at the charts BTC is still stuck within the same position, we are still trading within the macro range over an extended period of sideways action.

We identified a long term downtrending line which was respected a few weeks back, as BTC briefly traded above it before rejecting. At the start of this week BTC successfully traded through this line and is currently holding above it, this can be considered somewhat bullish.

There appears to be a short term support forming, which if holds, could see the bulls taking further control of the narrative.

The flip side of this would be that the support fails to hold, with the break above the trendline being a fakeout. If this is the case, we are likely to trade back towards the bottom end of the macro range, whereby it would be another level to level play.

Expect some volatility in the markets today, as we have the US NFP announcement later.