Weekly Market Highlights: Bitcoin Lightning Network Hits A New Milestone

07 October 2022

The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi / Binance

Markets will watch US non-farm payroll data closely, with any indication that the labor market has started to cool possibly signaling a softer Fed in the next FOMC meeting

Oil prices rose around 1% higher on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million barrels a day , in what is the producers’ largest reduction since 2020. Brent crude price is currently around the US$95/barrel mark

Binance received a permanent license to operate in Kazakhstan following a build-up of multiple memorandums of understanding (“MoUs”) and an initial in-principle approval

🔎 Crypto

L1:

The Bitcoin Lightning Network’s Public Capacity surpasses 5,000 BTC. The Bitcoin layer-2 network, launched in 2018 as a payment network, continues to expand its capacity and has this week hit its all-time high of 5,000 BTC.

DeFi:

MakerDAO will look to divest the holdings collateralizing their Dai stablecoin and invest $500m in US Treasuries and Corporate Bonds. The majority (80%) will be invested in short-term US Treasury bonds, while the remainder will be allocated to investment-grade corporate bonds provided by investment management firm Baillie Gifford





NFTs:

Cool Cats Group , the company behind the Cool Cats NFT collection, receives an undisclosed strategic investment from Animoca Brands , which the company hopes to use to expand the brand’s blockchain gaming offering

OpenSea will allow users to bulk list and purchase up to 30 NFTs in a single flow , significantly reducing associated gas fees and streamlining the process

Moonbirds parent company Proof is expected to launch Moonbirds DAO in early 2023. Proof will seed the DAO with US$2.6M to start and also grant 35% of the ongoing creator royalties from its NFT collections to the DAO going forward



Stablecoins:

Stablecoin issuer Tether continues to reduce commercial paper exposure and its holdings are now less than US$50M, down from over $20bn in May . US Treasury bills now account for more than 58.1% of Tether’s reserves





USDC market cap continues to fall, now down 18% from a peak of around US$56B to US$46B. Market cap for the stablecoin has continued to decline following censorship concerns from a few weeks ago when USDC issuer, Circle, began blocking wallets linked to Tornado Cash, a move which was sanctioned by the U.S. authorities



TradFi x Crypto:

Fidelity is launching an Ethereum Index fund to offer investors exposure to ETH . The fund requires minimum US$50k investments and has already raised US$5M since sales began in late September





McDonald’s to start accepting Bitcoin and Tether in the city of Lugano in Switzerland

Check out our latest publications:

