Weekly Market Highlights : Some Big News From the World of NFTs

🔎 Macro / TradFi

The UK has had our attention this week, where we saw the Bank of England (BoE) take emergency action on Wednesday to avoid a meltdown in the UK pensions sector. BoE unleashed a £65bn bond-buying program to stem a crisis in government debt markets. The central bank further warned of a “ material risk to UK financial stability ” from turmoil sparked by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts and borrowing plan last week. Earlier this week, UK government bonds sold off sharply, and the pound hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as investors worried that Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts and energy subsidies would place Britain on an “unstable” fiscal trajectory.

🔎 Crypto

L1:

Cosmos, is an ecosystem of blockchains designed to scale and interoperate with each other - under the proposed changes, we expect Cosmos to become a more interoperable, decentralized, and secure ecosystem. The Cosmos Hub 2.0 white paper draft has been officially announced on the governance forum this week, including increasing the application scenarios, re-planning the distribution of Atom and handling fees, introducing two economic engines, and reducing the emission. One of the changes outlined is the reinvention of the Cosmos Hub as the “Interchain” web, which will enable other Cosmos blockchains to borrow the Hub’s validator pool to secure its network rather than having to find their own.Cosmos, is an ecosystem of blockchains designed to scale and interoperate with each other - under the proposed changes, we expect Cosmos to become a more interoperable, decentralized, and secure ecosystem.

DeFi:

Ribbon Finance, the Ethereum-based DeFi derivatives platform, Aevo. The new service is based on proof-of-concept and involves Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. This protocol allows for token transfers across blockchains as well as the development of cross-chain applications. Ribbon described the product as a “high-performance, order-book-based decentralized exchange” for crypto options trading. We welcome the continued development within the derivatives space and expect on-chain derivatives to play a bigger role in the future. Ribbon Finance, the Ethereum-based DeFi derivatives platform, announced plans to launch a new crypto options trading service called. The new service is based on proof-of-concept and involves Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. This protocol allows for token transfers across blockchains as well as the development of cross-chain applications. Ribbon described the product as a “high-performance, order-book-based decentralized exchange” for crypto options trading. We welcome the continued development within the derivatives space and expect on-chain derivatives to play a bigger role in the future.



Olympus DAO is going through a lot of change, to say the least. The protocol, famous for sky-high APY, is taking another step toward its “bond-centric future”. Olympus, which still has more than $200M in total value locked, will slash the sky-high yield that led to its initial fame to focus on a more “sustainable” future. The annualized return for staking OHM, currently still at 266%, will be cut over the next several weeks to a mere 7%, according to Olympus representatives.



Did you know that BNB Chain has one of the highest transaction activities and one of the lowest fees across L1 blockchains? Year-to-date, BNB Chain recorded over 1.2B in total transactions (v.s. Ethereum: 301M) and average transaction fees of US$0.32 (v.s. Ethereum: US$13.10). For our latest report, we interviewed four project founders (PancakeSwap, Venus, Tranchess, pSTAKE) and gained some unique insights.



NFTs:

NFTs have had a week full of news. Opensea announced that it will support NFT on Ethereum L2 Optimism, and that it will launch several Optimism NFT projects, such as Apetimism and Bored Town. This is the sixth blockchain supported by Opensea, having previously supported Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Klaytn, Arbitrum.



In other news, Apple is now allowing for apps selling NFTs to be installed and sold via its App Store. This comes at a hefty price, however, with Apple taking a 30% cut of each transaction. In other news, Apple is now allowing for apps selling NFTs to be installed and sold via its App Store. This comes at a hefty price, however, with Apple taking a 30% cut of each transaction. Magic Eden withdrew its service from the App Store after learning about the policy.



The Walt Disney Company announced this week that they would explore emerging technology opportunities, including NFTs, working at an "accelerated and aggressive timeline," according to a job posting on LinkedIn. At the same time, Meta introduces NFT crossposting and sharing on Instagram.

TradFi x Crypto:

The The Japanese government will introduce remittance rules as early as next spring aimed at preventing criminals from using cryptocurrency exchanges to launder money. The Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds will be revised to require the sharing of customer information between exchange operators. The move is aimed at tracking money transfers by people engaged in illegal activities.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

