Volatility Continues as Interest Rates Rise

Interestingly enough, RVN was a coin that was circulating round on many social media platforms over the past week and a half. Although it did drop in volume, the majority of it was buying pressure which is something to consider when seeing these ‘Hype’ coins.

is another coin interest, at the start of the month it experienced a heavy rally whilst the rest of the market remained range bound. The last 2 weeks have been quite the contrary, we have seen volume decrease over 47% accompanied by a similar decrease in price.

appeared on the coins of interest this week, outperforming the rest of the market currently up 14%. Despite the downturn other altcoins are experiencing, APE Has been trending upwards ahead of its (yet to release) staking feature which could be one of the most anticipated stakings in crypto!

As to be expected, with BTC trading near previous lows investors will continue to average into positions as we have seen stablecoin to crypto transactions still take a fair portion of the total volume.

2nd this week was crypto to stablecoin with a value of 19.03%. The most recent news events over the past 2 weeks have caused high levels of volatility and accompanied with the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are moving to the sidelines.

Stablecoin swaps topped the list again this week increasing 1.61%, this is the highest we have recorded so far.

Since the merge last week the market has been in a rough spot with the majority of coins moving further to the downside.

BTC has been moving sideways for the majority of this week, however with the FED raising interest rates by 75 basis points we saw huge wild swings in both directions.

Looking at the charts, the downtrending line is still well respected, as BTC failed to trade above it prior to the merge. There is a potential shift in market structure on the higher time frame, as BTC has failed to set any significant high since the 14th of August.

The bulls will need to see Junes low of $17,600 hold and continue trade within the range. Otherwise, if the low does not hold we would likely see a run on stop losses with the next potential target being 2020 resistance around $13,000.