Weekly Market Highlights: Merge Has Been Successfully Completed

US CPI inflation for August US CPI inflation for August came in at 8.3% on a year-on-year basis. While lower than the 8.5% reading from July, it is still higher than the 8.1% consensus forecast. Following the higher-than-expected reading, risk markets slumped across the board and CME Group now show a 26% probability of a full 100bps hike by the Fed at their 21st September meeting, with a 75bps hike remaining the base case scenario.

The long awaited Merge has been successfully completed and Ethereum is now running as a proof-of-stake blockchain. Hashrate on other proof-of-work coins was up significantly in the wake of the Merge, with Ethereum Classic up around 414% in hashrate in the last week. For Ethereum, while this marks a major milestone, it is simply the beginning of their ambitious roadmap, with the scalability-focused “Surge” the next development focus for the Ethereum team.

BNB Smart Chain has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, which allows projects based on the L1 access to Google Cloud infrastructure and “accelerated access” to their startup support program.

Compound Treasury launched a new institutional borrowing business, whereby accredited institutions can borrow USD or USDC on an overcollateralized basis, with fixed rates starting at 6% APR, while using Bitcoin, Ether, or other supported ERC-20 assets as collateral.

Chainalysis release 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Of note, Vietnam, Philippines, Ukraine, India and the USA are in the top 5 countries by adoption (in order). Emerging markets dominate the rankings, and barring Russia, USA, UK and Ukraine, all other nations are in the southern hemisphere.

Of note in Tradi, the group of Charles Schwab, Fidelity Digital Assets and Citadel securities (with a few more backers) are partnering to launch a new crypto exchange, named EDX Markets. The exchange will utilize technology built by by the tech-driven equity exchange, the Members Exchange (MEMX) .

Starbucks this week announced a NFT-based loyalty program in collaboration with Polygon. The Starbucks Odyssey will allow customers to purchase and earn collectibles in the form of NFTs that will offer benefits and immersive experiences.

OpenSea announced the launch of OpenRarity; a community-built project to provide a transparent, mathematically sound rarity calculation for NFTs. The launch comes as a collaboration between OpenSea, Curio, icy.tools and PROOF and has been vetted by creator teams from several top-100 collections.

Doodles announced a $54m funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the VC firm of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The collection, which features musician and producer Pharrell Williams as Chief Brand Officer, is up around 266% in sales in last week and currently has a floor price of around 7.5 ETH.

