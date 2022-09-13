Cryptos Rebound as Network Grows

New Binance Options Trading Platform Launches

Chart of the Week

Bitcoin Rebounds

At about $21,839.13 on Sunday, Sep 5th, Bitcoin rebounded from the 2017 all-time high at $19,804.25.

From a technical perspective, BTC has yet to reclaim the 200-week moving average as support to have a better chance of recovering and advancing to the 50-week moving average.

Note that a potential rejection of the 200-week moving average could trigger a downswing to the 2017 all-time high at $19,804.25 or the 2019 high at $ 13,888.32.

Network Grows

The number of new daily addresses created on the Bitcoin network appears to be rising again, which suggests a spike in interest from sidelined investors to scoop up more tokens around the current price levels.

Network growth is often considered one of the most accurate price predictors for cryptocurrencies. Generally, a steady increase in the number of new addresses created on a given blockchain can start a new price uptrend.

In Disbelief

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio has taken a U-turn, closing on Sunday, Sep 11th, at a ratio of 0.72.

Traders appear to believe that Bitcoin gains are limited as 57.97% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net short, while the other 42.03% are net long.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

New Integration - Chainlink announced that Hyphen Oracle Network has partnered with NorthWest Nodes and Glink Solutions to launch a custom decentralized oracle network on Chainlink. (Trade LINKBUSD )

Open-Source - Polygon announced that its PIL ZK toolkit is now open-source, allowing developers worldwide to use Polygon’s creation within the permissive bounds of the Apache2 and MIT licenses. (Trade MATICBUSD )

Underwater - Algorand Foundation announced that it has a $35 million USDC exposure in troubled Singapore-based lender Holdnaut, but it is pursuing all legal means to recover the funds. (Trade ALGOUSDT )

Pro-Crypto - The UK elected a new Prime Minister , Liz Truss, who said several years ago that the nation “should welcome cryptocurrencies in a way that doesn’t constrain their potential.”

