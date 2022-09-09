copy link
Fed Sends Markets Into A Frenzy
OTC Weekly Trading Insights - 9 September, 2022
2022-09-09 16:17
- The week started off rocky for the market as BTC sold off earlier this week, breaking the short term support we identified in the previous report. As expected the rest of the market followed suit.
- Yesterday we experienced higher than usual volatility following Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's speech, the market saw swings in either direction before rallying early hours this morning (BST).
- FLUX is a coin of interest this week, outperforming the rest of the market, and currently up over 34% in the last 7 days. Whilst it is unclear what has caused the surge in FLUX, the coin entered top 100 coins on CMC earlier this week. We will take a look at the chart and see what we can find!
- SOL made the list again this week. Despite the drop in Convert Portal volume, it is currently up over 12% in the last 7 days.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
- Topping the week again was stablecoin transactions with a figure of 36.55%, increasing 8.77%. This is quite a substantial increase compared to previous weeks, and is likely due to the recent stablecoin announcement (read more here).
- Second was Crypto to Stablecoin coming in at 21.96% for the week (3.19% decrease). With the indecisive moves we are seeing in the market, short and long term investors will exit positions where possible.
- Again, stablecoin to crypto transactions were third on the list with a value of 18.13%, as buyers still remain confident as they average into positions.
Overall market technicals
BTC: Powell sends BTC into a frenzy!
- As mentioned earlier this week, the market was off to a rocky start as we experienced a sell off prior to Powell's speech on Thursday.
- For the majority of yesterday, BTC traded within a tight range before breaking to the upside, having a delayed reaction to Powell's speech. Previously we have seen a previous pattern of BTC spiking shortly after these announcements, however this time round, it had a delayed fuse!
- Currently BTC is trading around $20,700 and broke through last week's previous short term resistance. For bulls to keep control of the narrative, we will need to see this level now act as support in order to target the next level of $22,000.
- Alternatively, if this move is a short squeeze / fake out the June low we mentioned last week, it is still valid as BTC could make a reversal!
- The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘22’ showing Extreme Fear within the market.
FLUX
- FLUX was a coin of interest this week as it outperformed the majority of the market, gaining over 34% in the last 7 days.
- Looking at the charts, since the crash back in June FLUX formed an all time low and since then has been trading in a strong uptrend.
- It is unclear what has led to such a strong increase in FLUX, considering BTC has experienced sell offs throughout August.
- FLUX is currently trading at $1.29 and has approached a previous major support level. Once again for the momentum to continue, we will need to see FLUX successfully trade above this previous support level again where it could then target the previous resistance of $2.07.
- One thing to be cautious about is despite the strong movement in price, volume has been declining indicating that this may not be as organic as expected!
Crypto calendar
09/15/22 - ETH Mainnet Merge
09/21/22 - EOS Mandel 3.1 Upgrade
09/22/22 - ADA Vasil Upgrade
09/28/22 - TOKEN2049 Singapore
News events of note
Polygon expands operations - Despite the most recent crypto layoffs, Polygon, a popular L2 scaling solution, is aiming to hire 200 new employees by 2023.
BAYC rises again! - BAYC outperforms the rest of the NFT market as in the last 48 hours they have seen sales worth $480k!
SHIB Whales attack! - Two of the biggest SHIB whales have increased their holdings by 701 Billion, now totalling 14.9 SHIB tokens!
Binance Execution Solutions
Whilst Binance Convert Portal and RFQ Block Trading is a great, simple way to execute trades across a wide range of Crypto pairs, sometimes this is not the most efficient method especially for the more illiquid pairs. Binance has developed a way round this by using agency execution algos that provides an intelligent solution to optimise execution.
Our execution algos facilitate the execution of large crypto trades while reducing average cost of execution and market signalling. Algorithmic execution is already widely used in traditional financial markets, with a majority of large-volume trades in the market executed via algo orders.
Binance’s execution algos have been fully optimised for the cryptocurrency markets, executing your orders into smaller blocks with logic-based strategies. Order types include time-based (TWAP) and volume-based strategies. More information on our algos can be found here!
