Fed Sends Markets Into A Frenzy

sold off earlier this week, breaking the short term support we identified in the previous report. As expected the rest of the market followed suit.

The week started off rocky for the market as

Yesterday we experienced higher than usual volatility following Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's speech, the market saw swings in either direction before rallying early hours this morning (BST).

FLUX

is a coin of interest this week, outperforming the rest of the market, and currently up over 34% in the last 7 days. Whilst it is unclear what has caused the surge in FLUX, the coin entered top 100 coins on

CMC

earlier this week. We will take a look at the chart and see what we can find!