Weekly Market Highlights - 9 September, 2022

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / Tradfi

The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points this week. The decision was unanimously backed by all 25 members of the governing council. By raising interest rates, the ECB aims to bring down Eurozone inflation to its 2% target. We still have a lot of uncertainty in Europe, with record high inflation (9.1% in August for the Eurozone), an ongoing energy crisis, political uncertainty in countries such as Italy and Ukraine, and much more. This will likely move us closer to a stagflationary scenario with high unemployment and little to no growth. Looking ahead, ECB staff have significantly revised up their inflation projections, and inflation is now expected to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023, and 2.3% in 2024. Lagarde sees “probably more than two” increases to come, including the latest one, “but also probably less than five”. According to CME, the probability of the U.S. Fed raising interest rates by 50 bps by September is 16%, and the probability of 75 bps is 84%.

🔎 Crypto

The merge nears, and while we are excited about the update, we see it leaving its impact already. Currently, ETH is trading at its highest price relative to bitcoin (BTC) this year (ETH/BTC is now at 0.084). But we also see the merge leaving its impact on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Earlier this week, Aave voted to pause ETH borrowing following concerns that users will try to maximize ETH PoW airdrops. In similar news, Compound passed a vote to set a limit ETH borrowing at 100,000. In addition to that, large borrowers now face higher interest rates. The reasoning is the same for both protocols: Currently, the possibility of a potential PoW airdrop is incentivizing some investors to borrow ETH from lending pools, risking liquidity constraints.

On the liquid staking side, Lido’s stETH saw its price on Curve dropping to 0.9585 ETH. Currently, investors in derivative platforms such as Lido won’t receive any PoW Ethereum airdrop, which incentivizes investors to swap out them.

Binance just published its first KYC Soulbound Token, and together with the launch, Binance Research had a closer look at Soulbound Tokens (SBT). The Binance Account Bound (BAB) token is a soulbound token used as proof of identity for Binance users who have completed KYC verification. Users will be able to mint BAB tokens on BNB Chain as identity credentials and participate in building multiple projects and earn rewards. A couple of projects on the BNB Chain will introduce the BAB tokens as identity credentials to their communities. SBTs offer a publicly visible, non-transferable token that can help to foster a decentralized society by creating an “immutable” record. The Research team believes use cases for SBTs are wide-ranging, complementing the current NFT landscape. Not only do SBTs enable the creation of better trust relationships in decentralized environments, but they also offer significant improvements to protocols. Read more here: Soul Searching - Soulbound Tokens.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.

That’s a wrap!

Binance Research



About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.

General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.