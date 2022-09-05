Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 29th-Sep 4th): Cryptos Prepare for a Significant Price Movement

Share Up to 50,000 BUSD While Trading BUSD-M Futures!

Chart of the Week

Bitcoin at Risk

At about $20,004.08 on Sunday, Sep 4th, Bitcoin remains at risk of a steep correction.

From a technical perspective, BTC printed three consecutive weekly candlesticks close below the 200-week moving average, threatening to dip lower.

Bitcoin needs to reclaim the 200-week moving average as support to have a chance of recovering and surging toward the 50-week moving average.

Miners Sell

On-chain data shows that the number of BTC held by the affiliated miners’ wallets dropped by 0.18% over the past week.

Bitcoin miners sold roughly 3,337 BTC, worth more than $66.74 million, between Aug 29th and Sep 4th.

Optimism Prevails

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio continues to go higher while prices drop, closing on Sunday, Sep 4th, at a ratio of 2.93.

Traders appear to expect that Bitcoin will recover as 74.53% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in BTCUSDT are net long, while the other 25.47% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

Flooding the Market - Eric Wall, a Mt. Gox creditor, summarily dismissed reports that all of the roughly 140,000 BTC sent to creditors would soon be dumped on the market. In reality, the payout will occur in tranches over months. (Trade BTCBUSD )

On Seaport - Polygon announced that it is now on Seaport , a new open-source, Web3 marketplace protocol for safely and efficiently buying and selling NFTs launched by OpenSea. (Trade MATICBUSD )

WAGMI Temple - The development arm of Shiba Inu has shared details of the concept of the upcoming SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) Temple , which will introduce a zen-like realm with calm meditation, natural beauty, sensation, and spiritual connections to the world. (Trade SHIBBUSD )

Supply Chain - VeChain announced it partnered with TruTrace Technologies, a developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food, apparel and pharmaceutical industries. (Trade VETUSDT )

Burn CAKE - PancakeSwap, a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange, burned 6,721,328 CAKE tokens, worth roughly $26 million.

Trade Our New Listings

USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDT-Margined Football Fan Token Index (FOOTBALLUSDT) Perpetual Contracts with up to 25x leverage.

Cross Margin - Binance added AVA as new borrowable assets on Cross Margin and AVA/BUSD and AVA/USDT as new Cross Margin pairs.

New Updates

European Options - Binance will perform a product upgrade for European-style Options at the end of Q3 2022.

