Bitcoin: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place?

Following the most recent sell off, the rest of the market has followed suit as we have seen an increase in selling pressure across the Binance convert portal for the majority of coins.

Despite the troubles Voyager has faced the past few months, there has been an unexpected increase in buying volume accompanied by a rally in price of 82.8%. VGX has outperformed the market on the week. While it is unclear what has caused the surge in price, it has been attributed to Voyager's recent sale of assets.

Tron DAO recently posted a blog post on how TRX uses 99.9% less energy compared to BTC and ETH. However, despite the good news both market cap and price continue to fall.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Topping the week again was stablecoin transactions with a figure of 27.78%, the Binance convert portal offers tight spreads across all pairs.

Second was Crypto to Stablecoin transactions taking up 25.15% of total volume for the week. With the market trading at a tough point, investors are moving to the sidelines in anticipation of the next move.

Surprisingly, stablecoin to crypto transactions were third on the list with a value of 22.21%. Despite the market dropping, a large portion of buyers still remain confident as they will be averaging into positions.

Overall market technicals

BTC: What's next?!

BTC has been relatively stable this week as it traded within a tight range.

We saw a similar pattern play out last week as BTC formed the previous range before it failed to reach above the high and then moved further towards the downside.

As it stands, BTC is trading just above $20k around the weekly midrange; volume for the week has been scattered with neither bears or bulls controlling the narrative.

One level to be wary of is $17,588.88 which was the low formed in June. If the bears are still in control of the current trend, this level will act as a target as the market will look for pools of liquidity resting below (acting as stop losses).

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘25’ showing Extreme Fear within the market, as the market continues to the downside.

VGX

VGX was a coin of interest this week as it outperformed the market, up over 82%.

The company recently faced trouble as it was a victim of the LUNA crash that sent the market into a frenzy. Despite the weak fundamentals, the coin has seen extreme movements to the upside.

Looking at the charts, VGX formed an all time low back in July and then almost immediately rallied 601%!

Since then price traded slowly towards the downside and formed a short term support around 0.26, we then saw another huge rally to the upside of over 174%!

Whilst it is unclear what was the interior motive behind both of these moves, it is likely that this was a textbook example of a short squeeze as bigger players look to liquidate those who anticipated the coin going to zero! (Another example is CEL token, which has traded in a similar fashion)

As always, trade these coins with caution as they experience more volatility compared to the market.





Crypto calendar

09/15/22 - ETH Mainnet Merge

09/21/22 - EOS Mandel 3.1 upgrade

09/28/22 - TOKEN2049 Singapore





News events of note

Binance teams up with Mastercard - Binance and Mastercard have partnered to launch a Cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina.

Metaverse and NFT job market boom! - Despite the Crypto winter the Metaverse and NFT job market have remained unaffected.

Another DeFi exploit! - Multi-Chain DEX, Kyberswap, loses $265k in latest DeFi exploit.

