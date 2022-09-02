Weekly Market Highlights - 2 September, 2022

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / Tradfi

The Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) printed hotter than expected in August, hitting a new record high of 9.1% compared to street estimates of 9.0%. All eyes are on the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting next week on 8 Sep. As a recap, the ECB raised rates by 0.5% at its previous July meeting. A similar or possibly even bigger move is expected on 8 Sep to curb inflation. Additionally, uncertainty over energy supply continues to weigh on the region. Russia temporarily switched off the flow of gas via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Europe, citing maintenance of the pipeline.

Interesting data point – September has historically been the worst month for the S&P 500 index since 1945. Based on data from CFRA, the S&P 500 index advanced only 44% of the time in September (the least of any month), and posted an average loss of -0.6% in September (the worst for any month).

🔎 Crypto

As the Merge nears, there have been increasing discussions about the impact of centralization risks on Ethereum. Earlier this week, Ethereum’s second-largest cloud provider, Hetzner, reiterated its terms of services that prohibits blockchain-related activities such as running nodes. Hetzner’s cloud services host nearly 9% of Ethereum nodes at the time of writing. Separately, in terms of price action, Ether’s outperformance compared to the broader market has slowed in recent weeks. The ETH-BTC ratio has been on a general downward trend since mid-August, falling by around 4% from 0.081 to 0.078 currently.

There have been a few developments on the stablecoin front. Firstly, MakerDao co-founder, Rune Christensen, reached out to the community to make recommendations that would limit the attack surface of DAI and likely cause Dai to free float away from USD. Citing that crackdown against crypto can occur with no advance notice, he suggested that MakerDAO must “choose the path of decentralization”. He later elaborated that Dai will remain 1:1 with USD for at least 3 years and the timeline for free floating away from 1:1 with USD would be delayed if there is no immediate threat. Clearly not all stablecoins are the same and how these products evolve in future will no doubt be of great interest to the community. Secondly, Curve Finance’s founder Michael Egorov provided an update on the launch of crvUSD stablecoin , stating that the stablecoin will likely be launched next month and it is currently in the alpha stage. News of Curve’s stablecoin plan was first reported in July.

Some key takeaways from Binance Research’s recently published Tokenomics report…. We find that Layer 1s have seen ‘Public Sales’ token allocations go down in favor of higher allocations towards ‘Ecosystem Incentives’ in recent years. We see interesting developments in the space and believe that an increased focus on long-term sustainability will be beneficial. Overall project utility will likely become more important, as we believe that in the long run, good projects with strong fundamentals will win over those with bad fundamentals. Read more here: Tokenomics - Deep Dive .

