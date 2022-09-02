NFT Weekly Highlights (27 Aug - 2 Sep)

News Roundup

BAYC’s Otherdeed NFT Surpasses NBA Top Shot Sales Volume, Hitting $1B Within Four Months of Launch - Launched on the last day of April as part of the Otherside Metaverse, Otherdeed NFTs are dynamic NFTs built as a collection that contains all of the essential game elements.

Otherdeed tested a new milestone in August by flipping NBA Top Shot in the ranks of projects with the most all-time non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume.

Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram - Social media giant Meta announced the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Facebook, adding that NFT creators can now showcase their digital collectibles across Facebook and Instagram.

Some of the wallets supported by the social media giants include MetaMask.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Flips CryptoPunks in NFT All-Time Sales Ranking - Bored Ape Yacht Club has seen its sales outperform other famous projects such as, Art Blocks, Otherdeed, NBA Top Shot, Azuki, CloneX, VeeFriends, and Moonbirds. More importantly, BAYC’s $2.4 billion in sales volume has exceeded one of the most successful digital collectibles projects, CryptoPunks.

Animoca Brands Japan Raises US$45 Million From MUFG to grow Web3 business - In order to grow its Web3 business, Animoca Brands Japan revealed today that it had obtained US$45 million from Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Mitsubishi UFJ Bank (MUFG).

The strategic affiliate of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited focuses on developing collaborative connections in Japan for NFT-related business opportunities.

