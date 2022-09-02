NFT Weekly Highlights (27 Aug - 2 Sep)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

NFT Weekly Highlights (27 Aug - 2 Sep)

Binance NFT
2022-09-02 02:51

News Roundup

BAYC’s Otherdeed NFT Surpasses NBA Top Shot Sales Volume, Hitting $1B Within Four Months of Launch - Launched on the last day of April as part of the Otherside Metaverse, Otherdeed NFTs are dynamic NFTs built as a collection that contains all of the essential game elements.
Otherdeed tested a new milestone in August by flipping NBA Top Shot in the ranks of projects with the most all-time non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume.
Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram - Social media giant Meta announced the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Facebook, adding that NFT creators can now showcase their digital collectibles across Facebook and Instagram.
Some of the wallets supported by the social media giants include MetaMask.
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Flips CryptoPunks in NFT All-Time Sales Ranking - Bored Ape Yacht Club has seen its sales outperform other famous projects such as, Art Blocks, Otherdeed, NBA Top Shot, Azuki, CloneX, VeeFriends, and Moonbirds. More importantly, BAYC’s $2.4 billion in sales volume has exceeded one of the most successful digital collectibles projects, CryptoPunks.
Animoca Brands Japan Raises US$45 Million From MUFG to grow Web3 business - In order to grow its Web3 business, Animoca Brands Japan revealed today that it had obtained US$45 million from Animoca Brands Corporation Limited and Mitsubishi UFJ Bank (MUFG).
The strategic affiliate of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited focuses on developing collaborative connections in Japan for NFT-related business opportunities.
Read about the latest news here!

Highlights From This Week

Latest NFT Drops
The Harvest - O’Ree-Jin Collection
2022-08-29 0:00 (UTC) to 2022-09-01 12:00 (UTC）
The collection contains the ability cards that will empower the first 4 Heroes of the game. The ability cards will make the heroes stronger, enhancing their basic attributes and letting them use unique special effects during the battles. In the game you can equip your hero with 8 ability cards for each match. The cards can level up, to empower your card you must combine identical cards to unlock its power unlocking a new slot and making it more powerful.
Hero Card Genesis Sale
2022-09-06 11:00 (UTC)
Hero Card is a brand new card game launched by X World Games, which is different from Dream card V1/V2. The simple card competition format and entertaining gameplay combination is very easy to start, so players can easily get started. Each Hero Card is designed by famous artists with ACGN art style, which makes each card more collectible.

Upcoming AMA

Who’s ready to end the week with a sensational episode of ‘The Non-Fungible Podcast, with none other than Pudgy Penguins? You may want to set your reminders for this one fam 🐧 🔸
⏰ Friday 2nd September, 7pm UTC.
Join the Binance NFT Community on Telegram or follow Binance NFT on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates!

New Features and Updates

Enhanced Overview of Minting History
Keeping track of the NFTs you've minted on Binance NFT has never been easier. You can now see an additional Create filter under the History tab in your User Center. This filter allows you to access a full record of your historical minting activity.

Read Our Latest Blog Post

New Binance NFT Features And Updates Implemented in July and August 2022
More new features and upgrades are now live on Binance NFT! Check out our refined search filter, improved History feature, updated Floor Price display, and much more.

Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text