NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2022)

Binance NFT
2022-08-26 05:20

News Roundup

Global NFT transactions to reach 40 million in 5 years - The latest report by Juniper Research has found that NFT transactions globally will rise from 24M in 2022 to 40M by 2027. The study encourages consumer-facing companies to develop NFT-based content to address changing consumer needs of a younger, tech-savvy generation to capitalize on this growth.
Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185 million - Ever since Nike has launched NFT-based projects, the company has earned a revenue of $185 million. As a result, the brand has become the biggest revenue generator from NFTs.
Telegram Founder Proposes an Idea to Auction Usernames as NFT-Like Smart Contracts -
Telegram founder Panel Durov has again come up with a new idea to auction in-demand usernames, groups, and channel links through NFT-like smart contracts. According to him, a marketplace with millions of reputed usernames on sale as assets will be the next big step.
Australia Zoo To Launch 2nd Sustainable NFT Drop On Algorand - Australia Zoo has collaborated with Meadow Labs to create a unique Australian wildlife-themed NFT collection leveraging Algorand’s carbon-negative blockchain technology. The Foundation added that 100 percent of primary proceeds would go towards a range of different Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation projects, initiatives and goals.
M&M’s Unveils Latest NFT Craze, Bored Ape-Inspired Candy - Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs have used their permissive merchandising rights to transform their monkey images into anything from clothing to toys. Now they can enjoy their very own M&M’s. Confectionary giant Mars has revealed that it has entered into an agreement with Universal Music Group’s (UMG) label to develop the limited edition boxes of M&M’s.
Read about the latest news here!

Highlights From This Week

Latest NFT Drops
  • MetaBlox Genesis
  • Virgo Constellation Panda
  • Shellz Orb

Upcoming AMA

Join us this Friday for another installment of our Non-Fungible Podcast AMA series. This time we will be speaking to the team behind Candy Kitty. Set your reminders!
⏰ Friday 26th August 11AM UTC
Join the Binance NFT Community on Telegram or follow Binance NFT on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates!

Read Our Latest Blog Post

Minting an NFT is Easier and Cheaper Than You Think
If you’ve ever fancied yourself as the next Beeple but didn’t know where to start, then have no fear. It’s now easier than ever to mint NFTs with your own media, and it's affordable too. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with using Binance NFT to mint your first piece. With the range of users who can mint NFTs now expanded, you only need a verified Binance account to start today.
Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
