NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2022)

Global NFT transactions to reach 40 million in 5 years - The latest report by Juniper Research has found that NFT transactions globally will rise from 24M in 2022 to 40M by 2027. The study encourages consumer-facing companies to develop NFT-based content to address changing consumer needs of a younger, tech-savvy generation to capitalize on this growth.

Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185 million - Ever since Nike has launched NFT-based projects, the company has earned a revenue of $185 million. As a result, the brand has become the biggest revenue generator from NFTs.

Telegram founder Panel Durov has again come up with a new idea to auction in-demand usernames, groups, and channel links through NFT-like smart contracts. According to him, a marketplace with millions of reputed usernames on sale as assets will be the next big step.

Australia Zoo To Launch 2nd Sustainable NFT Drop On Algorand - Australia Zoo has collaborated with Meadow Labs to create a unique Australian wildlife-themed NFT collection leveraging Algorand’s carbon-negative blockchain technology. The Foundation added that 100 percent of primary proceeds would go towards a range of different Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation projects, initiatives and goals.

M&M’s Unveils Latest NFT Craze, Bored Ape-Inspired Candy - Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs have used their permissive merchandising rights to transform their monkey images into anything from clothing to toys. Now they can enjoy their very own M&M’s. Confectionary giant Mars has revealed that it has entered into an agreement with Universal Music Group’s (UMG) label to develop the limited edition boxes of M&M’s.

