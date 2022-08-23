Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 15th-Aug 21st): Cryptos Back to Square One

Learn How to Trade Like a Pro in Binance Live!

Chart of the Week

Bitcoin at Risk

At about $21,495.97 on Sunday, Aug 21st, Bitcoin sliced through a crucial support level.

From a technical perspective, BTC closed below the 200-week moving average, which increases the odds of a steep correction.

Bitcoin needs to reclaim the 200-week moving average as support to have a chance of recovering and surging toward the 50-week moving average.

Support and Resistance

On-chain data shows that a considerable demand barrier underneath Bitcoin at $21,002.89, where 662,317 addresses bought 320,519 BTC. The second considerable area of support is at $19,102.93, where 402,558 addresses hold 296,248 BTC.

On the other hand, a significant concentration of underwater positions lies ahead of Bitcoin. Roughly 925,047 addresses had previously purchased 534,876 BTC at an average price of $23,378.73.

Traders Are Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio surged over the past week as prices declined and closed on Sunday, Aug 21st, at a ratio of 2.17.

Traders appear to be anticipating a rebound as 68.45% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net long, while the other 31.55% are net short.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

AFSA Approval - Binance received an In-Principle Approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provider of Custody in Kazakhstan. (Trade BNBBUSD )

All-Time Highs - Ethereum sent to the ETH 2.0 staking contract continues to gradually increase , exceeding 13.2 million ETH while the unique depositors are just under 80,000. (Trade ETHBUSD )

Vasil Hard Fork - Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, maintains it is “bizarre” to think Vasil will not be going live this year, as the upgrade is almost close to launching. (Trade ADABUSD )

EOSIO Rebrands - Community-driven protocol Antelope has forked and rebranded the EOSIO 2.0 codebase through a coalition of four EOSIO protocol-based blockchains led by the EOS Network Foundation. (Trade EOSUSDT )

Privacy Improvements - Monero went through a hard fork at block 2,688,88 to enhance its privacy features by integrating Bulletproofs+, a ring signature size of 16, and view tags, among other things. (Trade XMRUSDT )

Trade Our New Listings

USDⓈ-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched USDT-Margined INJ Perpetual Contracts with up to 25x leverage.

COIN-M Contracts - Binance Futures introduced USDT-Margined CHZ Perpetual Contracts with up to 20x leverage.

Cross Margin - Binance added FIO, IMX and SPELL as new borrowable assets on Cross Margin and FIO/BUSD, FIO/USDT, IMX/BUSD, IMX/USDT, SPELL/BUSD and SPELL/USDT as new Cross Margin pairs.

New Updates

Delist Notice - Binance Futures will conduct an automatic settlement on the USDT-Margined BLZ Perpetual Contract on Aug 25th, and delist this contract after the settlement is complete.

European Options - Binance will perform a product upgrade for European-style Options by the end of Q3 2022.

