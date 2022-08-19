copy link
Weekly Market Highlights - Aug 19, 2022
Binance Research
2022-08-19 10:04
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / Tradfi
- In the US, we saw the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) minutes from their July meeting. The minutes suggested that the Fed will continue to tighten, although some officials do worry that they might be going too fast. The rate of increases is expected to slow, with either a 50bp or 75bp hike expected in September, and a growing chance of cuts in 2023.
- In Europe, both UK and EU inflation came in hot and continued to break records. The UK saw July CPI at 10.1%, the highest in 40 years, while the EU saw a record high 9.8%. The price increases have largely been driven due to a combination of rising energy and consumer goods prices.
- In China, the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”) reduced its medium-term lending rate, for one-year loans to the financial sector, by 10bps to 2.75%. The news came on the back of worse-than-expected consumer and factory activity, as well as a rise in youth unemployment to a record 19.9%.
🔎 Crypto
- Capital raising in crypto continues at pace, with two notable funds being raised by Shima Capital (US$200m early-stage VC fund) and CoinFund (US$300m Web3 fund) respectively.
- We also saw continued adoption of crypto by traditional companies, with PayPal announcing crypto implementation into its mobile app and allowing users to buy, sell and transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. We also saw digital bank, Revolut, receive authorization to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (“EEA”) following approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Adoption within crypto also accelerated, with the notable news of over 2 million Ethereum Name Service (“ENS”) domain names having been registered.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
- Uncovering DeFi Fundamentals: Decentralized Exchanges
- The Rise of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
- Half-Year Report 2022
That’s a wrap!
