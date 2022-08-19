Exchange
NFT Weekly Highlights (12th Aug - 19th Aug)

Binance NFT
2022-08-19 08:27

News Roundup

Taco Bell Files Trademark To Offer Online Virtual Venue For Weddings In The Metaverse - Taco Bell, an American fast food restaurant has filed a trademark application to register TACO Bell with plans of offering virtual event venues, to take wedding festivities and metaverse events to another level.
New IP Rights Agreement Of ETH-based NFT Collection Project CryptoPunks To Go Live - NFT collection project on Ethereum blockchain, CryptoPunks announced that the IP rights agreement for the CryptoPunks collection is now live.
MTV Creates VMA Metaverse Space on Roblox to Attract New Viewers - MTV is creating a new virtual space in Roblox as part of a new category of awards recognizing musical performances in the metaverse. For the initiative, MTV is partnering with Super League Gaming Inc. to target the young Roblox demographic in a quest to bring more viewers to the Paramount Media Network’s channel.
Anthony Hopkins plan to launch his first NFT collection “Reach for Eternity” - The Oscar winning actor Anthony Hopkins partnered with Web3 media company Orange Comet for an upcoming NFT drop series showcasing his work as an artist.

Highlights From This Week

Latest NFT Drops

New Features & Updates

Asset Exposure
After the implementation of the new NFT Asset Exposure feature, all NFT assets on the Binance NFT platform will be discoverable even if they’re not listed for sale. This increases the exposure of NFT assets to a larger number of users, so they can easily discover more NFTs on the Marketplace.
New Marketplace Filter
Check out the new Marketplace filter [Sale Types] that helps to optimize asset search. Sort NFTs by Live Auction, Fixed Price and Has Offers.

Read Our Latest Blog Post

Bringing NFTs to the DeFi World With Real User Benefits - In the DeFi space, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have begun to carve out a niche that doesn't rely on a creative, artistic nature. They're innovating, building, and disrupting one of the oldest and most successful industries, and it's worth understanding for anyone who fancies themselves a blockchain aficionado.

Risk Warning: The value of your NFT can go down or up. NFTs are subject to high market risk. Binance is not responsible for verifying the identity, legitimacy or authenticity of any NFT. NFTs are not regulated in most countries, however please ensure you are permitted to access our Binance NFT Marketplace based on your circumstances. For further details, see the Binance NFT Terms and Conditions, our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
