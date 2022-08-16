Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 8th-Aug 14th): Cryptos Have a Hard Nut to Crack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 8th-Aug 14th): Cryptos Have a Hard Nut to Crack

Binance Futures
2022-08-16 11:30

Futures Grid Trading Competition - Up to 20,000 BUSD to Be Shared!

Binance Futures launched a new promotion where all regular and VIP 1-3 users can share a total rewards pool of up to 20,000 BUSD. What you need to do to win is register, create a Futures Grid Strategy, and climb up the Leaderboard. It’s that simple!

Chart of the Week

Stiff Resistance

  • At about $24,314.02 on Sunday, Aug 17th, Bitcoin appears to be facing rejection.
  • From a technical perspective, the 100-day moving average is acting as stiff resistance and has managed to prevent BTC from advancing further multiple times over the past week. If Bitcoin fails to gain the strength to slice through it, a downswing to the 50-day moving average can be expected.
  • Still, resistance usually weakens the more times it is tested. Another successful test of the 100-day moving average could result in a breakout, triggering an upswing towards the 200-day moving average.

Miners Sell

  • The number of BTC held by affiliated miners’ wallets declined roughly 0.165% over the past week.
  • Bitcoin miners sold approximately 3,080 BTC, worth around $74 million, over the past week while prices consolidated above $24,000.

Ambiguity Reigns

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio dropped over the past week and closed on Sunday, Aug 14th, at a ratio of 0.93.
  • Traders show ambiguity as 51.80% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net short while the other 48.20% are net long.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

  • Private Trust - BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, launched a spot Bitcoin private trust for institutional clients based in the U.S., which is intended to track the performance of BTC with “fewer expenses and liabilities of the trust.” (Trade BTCBUSD)
  • Going Mainstream - Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto payments would be going mainstream as the Merge upgrade could bring transaction fees down to as low as $1 “by making improvements to efficiency and accessibility of the crypto.” (Trade ETHBUSD)
  • Removing Exposure - MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module, worth $3.5 billion, and converting those tokens into ETH instead. (Trade MKRUSDT)
  • The Bottom - JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington affirmed that the cryptocurrency market found its bottom despite low trading volumes as the expectation of the Merge, a long-awaited improvement to the Ethereum network, helped improve sentiment among investors.

Highlights From This Week

Take Part in This Week’s Activities

  • Taker Program - Binance Futures launched the Taker Program with up to a 20% taker fee discount for all USDT-Margined Perpetual and Delivery Contracts until Aug 31st.
  • Fee Discount - Binance Futures extended the fee discount for BUSD-Margined trading pairs for all new and existing users until Aug 31st.
  • Content Challenge - Binance Futures launched a content challenge asking creatives to produce videos, articles, or infographics about why crypto holders should consider trading futures on our platform. Submit your content now for a chance to win 300 BUSD.

Read Our Latest Blog Post

  • Two Technical Indicators to Gauge Market Trends - Traders often rely on technical indicators to understand when to enter or exit a trade. So let’s explore how you can use the Bollinger Bands and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to gain additional insights into the price action of cryptocurrencies.

Trade Our New Listings

  • USDT-M Contracts - Binance Futures will launch USDT-Margined INJ Perpetual Contracts with up to 25x leverage.
  • Cross & Isolated Margin - Binance added AUCTION and PUNDIX as new borrowable assets on Cross Margin, and the new PUNDIX/BUSD pair on Isolated Margin.

New Updates

  • Delist Notice - Binance Futures will conduct an automatic settlement on the USDT-Margined BTS Perpetual Contract on Aug 18th, and delist this contract after the settlement is complete.
  • European Options - Binance will conduct a product upgrade for European-style Options by the end of Q3 2022.
* Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Risk Warning: Futures trading is subject to high market risk, and all of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur and does not provide financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text