Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $17M Last Week - CoinShares

Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling $17M last week, according to a CoinShares report.

CoinShares said that the flows data reveals opinions are divided regionally, with inflows totalling $20M on European exchanges, but outflows of $36M from American exchanges.

"It is difficult to discern if this is a meaningful change in sentiment given its small size although minor outflows were seen across a broad set of providers," CoinShares said.

"It also comes at a time of low trading volume and a recovery in prices suggesting there could be an element of minor profit taking."

Bitcoin bore the brunt of the outflows, which totalled $21M last week, CoinShares said. Short-bitcoin products saw minor inflows totalling $2.6M.

Blockchain equities saw inflows of $8M last week.