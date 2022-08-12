OTC Weekly Trading Insights (Aug 12, 2022): BTC’s Blow Off Top!

It's been a huge week for crypto with wild swings in both directions, but as it stands BTC is currently up over 6% since Monday and ETH is up over 12%!

Despite the recent price action, many of the coins on our convert portal have seen a volume decrease compared to last week, whilst price has simultaneously increased in all excluding one. This is interesting, as it could suggest these recent moves are not as strong as originally anticipated.

There have been a few fundamental events that have sent the market into a frenzy this week. Firstly, US CPI data suggested that inflation slowed in July. As a result, TradFi and Crypto markets rallied. Secondly, ETH’s merge is on track for mid-September as the Goerli test merge was finalised earlier this week.

Earlier last week, SOL suffered an exploit in which $5.8m in funds were drained from 7,947 wallets.



Overall market technicals

BTC: CPI sends BTC into a frenzy!

Since the market crash 2 months ago BTC has formed a bullish market structure breaking through each previous high. This week the bullish nature was amplified as CPI data was released at 8.5% and BTC rallied back above $24k.

The previous resistance now turned support (we identified a few weeks back), has been well respected since the start of the month, as price has successfully traded above this level into new range highs.

As it stands BTC formed a new range high of $24,930 which was short lived as BTC retracted over 4% failing to break above $25k.

In order for bullish momentum to continue we likely need to see $24k hold with a break back above $25k, otherwise we are likely to see another retest of weekly support coinciding with the H4 trendline which formed last month.

Eager optimists are calling this the start of the new bull run, whilst the pessimistic bears are saying we are in the midst of a bear rally! (Only time will tell)

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘42’ showing Fear within the market, increasing by 10 points since our last report.

SOL

SOL was a coin of this interest this week as the price was up 13.8% whilst seeing a significant volume decrease.

During the bull run last year (which seems like a lifetime ago!) SOL was one of the best performing coins, however is currently down over 83% since its peak of nearly $260.

Currently SOL is trading around $43 since forming a low last month of $26. It was trading in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher lows.

However, more recently SOL has failed to trade above the previous highs it set accompanied by volume divergence this may suggest the move is not long lasting.

As always altcoins are determined by BTC’s next move and at these critical levels anything can happen, trade safe!





Crypto calendar

08/11/22 - ETH Goerli Merge

08/13/22 - Monero Network Upgrade

09/28/22 - TOKEN2049 Singapore





News events of note

US Inflation eases - CPI data came in at 8.5% beating expectations resulting in BTC rallying above $24k alongside TradFi markets.

Blackrock expands BTC offerings - BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust.



More news found here!



