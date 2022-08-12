NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 8th - Aug 12th)

News Roundup

Samsung Collaborates With Theta Labs For Forthcoming Galaxy NFT Ecosystem - Samsung and Theta Labs have collaborated on a collection of NFTs, accompanying the launch of the latest Galaxy phones. According to the company, consumer experience innovation can be promoted through the NFT ecosystem by linking the virtual world through perks in the real world.

Coca-Cola Launches Its New NFT On The Polygon Network - Coca-Cola continues its Web3 journey! After launching its first NFT collection in 2021, the American giant Coca-Cola released new NFT collectibles on “International Friendship Day.” The bubbles inside a Coke bottle mainly inspire the design of these new NFTs.

Instagram Introduces NFT Feature to 100 More Countries - Meta-owned Instagram has announced that the NFT feature will now be available “in 100 more countries,” along with the integration of Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, and Flow blockchain. The regions now include the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The feature allowing Instagram users to showcase NFT collections they own was previously only available in the U.S. to a limited number of creators.

Trust Wallet becomes main partner wallet for Meta and Instagram’s NFT Initiative - Trust Wallet, the crypto storage wallet owned by Binance, has recently partnered with the tech giant Meta, to extend support to ETH and MATIC NFTs on Instagram. This marks Trust Wallet as the main partner wallet for the Meta and Instagram NFT initiative.

Highlights From This Week

Latest NFT Drops

Upcoming NFT Drops

ATTA Rolling Festival Pass - 13 August

HALO - 15 August

Honey Shots by Fancy Bears - 17 August

Shellorbz

Upcoming AMA

Join us on 12 Aug 9AM UTC for an exciting AMA with HALO! Learn more here .

Join the Binance NFT Community on Telegram or follow Binance NFT on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates!

Read Our Latest Blog Post

All About Utility NFTs, the Unique Tokens With Practical Applications - Utility NFTs are built to give their token holders certain perks, like passive income earning opportunities.

Learn more about the various types of perks utility NFT holders enjoy and how they can enhance and introduce new ways of interacting.