Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $3M Last Week - CoinShares

Digital asset investment products saw inflows totalling $3M last week, marking a sixth consecutive week of inflows, according to a weekly report from CoinShares.

This sixth consecutive week of inflows brings the total inflows in this streak to $529M, CoinShares said.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin products saw outflows totalling $8.5M, the report said.

Short-Bitcoin products saw a record outflow totalling $7.5M, CoinShares said, noting that "outflows for the second consecutive week suggest investors believe bitcoin prices have troughed".

Ethereum

Ethereum saw inflows totalling $16M, enjoying a near 7 consecutive week run of inflows totalling $159M.

"We believe this turn-around in investor sentiment is due to greater clarity on the timing of The Merge," CoinShares said.