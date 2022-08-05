NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 1st-Aug 5th)

News Roundup

Binance Pilots NFT Ticketing with S.S. Lazio in Upcoming Season - Binance will pilot a new NFT ticketing solution with Italian football team S.S. Lazio for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Lazio fans using Binance will be able to claim digital tickets that will give them access to exclusive benefits, fan privileges, and more.

Soulbound Tokens to Pave the way for Decentralized Society on BNB Chain - Binance is set to issue ‘Binance Account Bound (BAB), the first-ever Soulbound Token (SBT) built on BNB Smart Chain. Soulbound tokens are non-transferable tokens that can only be revoked or canceled by the user in question, as it is a unique token that can only be minted upon completion of KYC.

Jewelry Brand Tiffany and Co. Unveils $50K CryptoPunk Necklaces - Exclusive to CryptoPunks holders, NFTiff transforms your NFT into a bespoke pendant handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans. You’ll also receive an additional NFT version of the pendant.

CryptoPunks’ Floor Price Surges 10% Following Tiffany and Co. Collaboration News - The spike in interest is likely due to the recent partnership between high-end jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. and blockchain startup Chain, which will give Punk owners a chance to purchase up to three diamond-encrusted necklaces for 30 ETH (around $50,000) each on Aug. 5.

Singaporean Authorities To Hold Court Cases And Marriages In Metaverse - With the increasing progress in the metaverse, a Singaporean government ministry proposes handling disputes in the virtual space. Issues like court cases, marriage proceedings, and even government services could take place on metaverse.

Socios Owner Invests $100M in FC Barcelona's Web3 Efforts - Socios Owner has invested $100 million in FC Barcelona's non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse efforts.

Otherdeed NFT Collection Becomes Quickest to Surpass $1 Billion in All-Time Sales - Otherdeed has become one of the must-have digital collections since launching on April 30, reaching a total sales volume of around $1.01 billion.

