Solana Attack: Network Suffers Multi-Million Dollar Hack, Wallets Drained

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Attack: Network Suffers Multi-Million Dollar Hack, Wallets Drained

Robert D Knight - BeInCrypto
2022-08-03 02:18
Solana attack: The Solana network suffered a multi-million dollar attack on Wednesday as horrified users came to the realization that their wallets had been drained of all their funds.
The hacker successfully drained around $6 million in a smash and grab raid on user wallets.
The exact vector of the attack remains unknown, with speculation mounting as to the cause of the vulnerability.
some exploit either with @phantom or @MagicEden, drained 6mil in like 10 mins literally every phantom wallet getting compromised, not sure if any other wallets too pic.twitter.com/dVtksoMeye
— Paladin (@nftpeasant) August 2, 2022

Solana Attack: A Sudden Emerging Crisis

Solana ecosystem contributor @SolportTom was among the first to raise the alarm about the exploit on Twitter.
“There wasn’t any mint that happened at the time of the drain,” said Tom on Aug 3. “The transactions look like normal transfers, not transfers from a contract. This is eco-system wide, people speculating that it has to do with a gambling service.”
While some users were quick to connect the hack to Phantom wallet, the company just as quickly denied such claims.
“We are working closely with other teams to get to the bottom of a reported vulnerability in the Solana ecosystem,” said Phantom. “At this time, the team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue.”
Crypto Twitter user and crypto developer @0xfoobar had his own theory on the cause, linking the attack to a widespread private key compromise. According to foobar both Phantom and Slope wallets are affected, lending some credibility to Phantom’s claims.
“The solution is to transfer assets into a wallet which has never exposed a private key to potentially vulnerable browser extensions,” said foobar. “That means hardware wallets, nothing else.”
Massive exploit/drain going on with Solana seeing it live in Taiyo tons of people losing their whole balance out of no where.Move everything to a ledger NOW.Two wallets reported:#1 https://t.co/wfzoemsyzN#2: https://t.co/MrScbi9hf1
— Tom 《TYR》 (@SolportTom) August 2, 2022

Send to Cold wallet and Revoke Access

In the absence of a firm explanation for the attack Solana users have been advised to revoke access to everything and send all of their cryptocurrency to a hardware wallet. For users without a hardware wallet, sending all funds to a centralized custodial exchange is an acceptable temporary workaround.
View full text