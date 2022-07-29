Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $81M Last Week - CoinShares

Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $81M last week, making it a fifth straight week of inflows, according to a weekly report from CoinShares.

Inflows for the whole of July totalled $474M, making it the biggest monthly inflow this year, and almost correcting June outflows which totalled $481M, CoinShares said.

Bitcoin saw inflows totalling $85M last week while short-Bitcoin products saw outflows totalling $2.6M, the first week of outflows after the recent bear market saw a 5 week streak of inflows.

Multi-asset investment products saw outflows of $3.7M, CoinShares said. Among altcoins, Solana saw inflows totalling $1.5M, and remains "the investor favourite" this year with year-to-date inflows of $114M. Polkadot was another altcoin that saw inflows, totalling $0.4M.