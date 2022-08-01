Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 31st): Cryptos Enter a New Month in a Positive Posture

that Bitcoin adoption has benefited the nation’s unbanked population and attracted tourism and investments. "It's a phenomenon that exists and is gaining ground and will continue to be around in the coming years," he said. (Trade

records after an incredible surge in address activity broke its all-time high by a wide margin as 1.06 million ETH addresses made transactions on Jul 26th. (Trade

an in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and how these have evolved and moved from a more monolithic to a modular structure, allowing for more specialization and scalability through delegation.

New Type of Property - The Law Commission of England and Wales – an independent statutory body tasked with reviewing and updating the law –

wants

to extend property rules to cover crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFT), which could make it easier for crypto investors to claim losses in hacks or scams through legal action.