Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 31st): Cryptos Enter a New Month in a Positive Posture
Binance Futures
2022-08-01 09:21
Chart of the Week
In the Green
- At about $23,315.95 on Sunday, Jul 31st, Bitcoin had its first monthly close in green since March.
- From a technical perspective, the 50-month moving average at $21,682.24 appears to be stable support. It remains to be seen whether this crucial level continues to hold and serve as a rebound point.
- Note that a breach of the 50-month moving average could send Bitcoin to the next area of support presented by the 100-month moving average at $12,144.20.
On-Chain Support & Resistance
- Bitcoin’s on-chain activity shows a significant support floor between $17,037.71 and $23,022.92, where roughly 3.39 million addresses bought 2.13 million BTC.
- On the other hand, the most significant resistance for Bitcoin currently sits between $31,399.65 and $41,614.40, where 5.37 million addresses had previously purchased 2.55 million BTC.
Traders Slightly Optimistic
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio saw a significant downtrend over the past week and closed on Sunday, Jul 31st, at a ratio of 0.77.
- Traders appear to be betting to the downside as 56.37% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net short.
Weekly Market Movers
* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
News Roundup
- Gaining Ground - El Salvador's Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya affirmed that Bitcoin adoption has benefited the nation’s unbanked population and attracted tourism and investments. "It's a phenomenon that exists and is gaining ground and will continue to be around in the coming years," he said. (Trade BTCBUSD)
- Network Activity - Ethereum shattered records after an incredible surge in address activity broke its all-time high by a wide margin as 1.06 million ETH addresses made transactions on Jul 26th. (Trade ETHBUSD)
- The Rise of DAOs - Binance Research published an in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and how these have evolved and moved from a more monolithic to a modular structure, allowing for more specialization and scalability through delegation.
- New Type of Property - The Law Commission of England and Wales – an independent statutory body tasked with reviewing and updating the law – wants to extend property rules to cover crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFT), which could make it easier for crypto investors to claim losses in hacks or scams through legal action.
Highlights From This Week
* Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Risk Warning: Futures trading is subject to high market risk and all of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. The value of your investment can go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur and does not provide financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
