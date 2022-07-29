Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 29, 2022

The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raised rates by 75bps this week, lifting the target range of the federal funds rate to 2.25% - 2.50%. The Fed has now raised rates by 225bps this year, including two 75bps increases in the last two months. The raise comes fresh on the heels of a 9.1% inflation reading for June, while in terms of GDP, the US recorded a

second consecutive quarter of negative growth at -0.9% for Q2

, signalling that the country is now in what economists define as a ‘technical recession’.