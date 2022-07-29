copy link
Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 29, 2022
Binance Research
2022-07-29 09:26
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / Tradfi
- The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raised rates by 75bps this week, lifting the target range of the federal funds rate to 2.25% - 2.50%. The Fed has now raised rates by 225bps this year, including two 75bps increases in the last two months. The raise comes fresh on the heels of a 9.1% inflation reading for June, while in terms of GDP, the US recorded a second consecutive quarter of negative growth at -0.9% for Q2, signalling that the country is now in what economists define as a ‘technical recession’.
- Almost 50% of the S&P 500 reported earnings this week, with all eyes on Big Tech. Results were mixed, with Apple faring better than expected and narrowly beating market expectations for sales and profit, while Meta reported its first-ever revenue decline and predicted further hard times ahead. Amazon performed well, reporting higher than expected sales, while Alphabet struggled and reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue.
🔎 Crypto
- A positive week in the crypto markets, with prices rallying double-digits across most sectors. Risk assets across markets jumped post-FOMC, with many investors reacting positively to Chair Powell’s statement that interest rates have reached a “neutral” level.
- In L1, the Ethereum merge gets closer, with developers announcing a tentative early August date for the Goerli testnet merge. This will be the final testnet merge, ahead of a mainnet merge expected sometime around September 19th. Outside Ethereum, Solana is set to open their first physical store in NYC. The store features an NFT gallery, an installation showing Solana chain transactions in real-time, a booth for users to set up a Phantom wallet and learn about projects such as STEPN and Magic Eden, as well as demos of the recently announced Solana Saga mobile phone. In the Fantom ecosystem, users voted to fund new projects in the ecosystem using a portion of the network’s burn fees.
- In Stablecoins, Tether has this week reiterated that the company “holds no Chinese commercial paper” and further stated that its total commercial paper exposure has been reduced from $30bn in July 2021 to ~$3.7bn now, with plans to go to zero by the end of October. On the decentralized side, MakerDAO announced an update to DAI called Canonical DAI, which essentially allows for a MakerDAO-backed version of wrapped DAI to aid security when transacting across different chains
- Binance Research just published our latest report looking at the “The Rise of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations”. Please check it out to get some interesting insights into the world of DAOs!
