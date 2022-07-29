NFT Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 29th)

NFT Launches

Launched this week

“Mystery by Franck Muller” Mystery Box Collection - Founded in 1992 by the talented watchmaker, Franck Muller has become an authentic benchmark in the field of luxury watchmaking in less than 30 years.

The collection features new limited-edition timepieces from Franck Muller, and NFT holders may unlock exclusive NFT utilities, which include physical Franck Muller timepieces, Apple Watch faces, wearable NFT watches for metaverses, and access to Franck Muller’s private events in Dubai, Miami and Singapore.

Franck Muller Limited Edition Luxury Watch Auction - A one-off “Aoki Sloane” Franck Muller timepiece is also up for auction as part of the NFT launch. The winning bidder can opt for a fuss-free worldwide courier delivery of the physical watch or personally collect it from the Franck Muller Boutique in Dubai.

If the auction winner wishes to personally collect the physical watch from the Franck Muller Boutique in Dubai, Franck Muller will fully sponsor a pair of Business Class flight tickets to Dubai, accomodation for a five-star hotel for two pax, as well as Rolls Royce car transportation to and from the hotel for two days..

Highlights From This Week

Adjustment to Followers Prerequisite - Binance NFT has adjusted the follower requirement to create NFTs. Users only need 2 followers instead of 5 followers on your Binance NFT user profile to create your very own NFT collection and mint NFTs .





Innovative Creators Activity - Binance NFT has launched an activity asking creatives to mint artworks into NFTs about Memes for a chance to win exclusive rewards such as BUSD and to be featured by Binance NFT. Join the ongoing #MemeMania and share with us your beloved meme NFTs.

Read Our Latest Blog Posts

5 Tips On How To Become A Creator In The Web3 Space - Learn the basics of becoming a successful NFT Web3 creator in this blog post! There are boundless possibilities and vast potential for creators to unleash their creativity to a wider audience in the Web3 space. Anyone can turn their artwork, video, or song into a digital collectible, ready to be showcased and sold on an NFT marketplace.

Are NFTs Shaking Up the Digital Art World? - This blog post explores how the NFT phenomenon has unveiled the mysterious art world and opened up new opportunities for artists and collectors. The increased inclusiveness of NFT marketplaces compared to art galleries and auction houses, gives emerging artists niche ideas, and new art collectors the chance to explore art on their own terms.

Beginner’s Guide to Minting on Binance NFT - At Binance NFT, we are committed to ensuring everyone can participate in the Web3 movement — regardless of their background, experience, or knowledge. With Binance NFT’s beginner-friendly minting feature, verified Binance users can create their own NFTs in just a few clicks!