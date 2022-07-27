Binance Research Publishes Report on The Rise of DAOs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Research Publishes Report on The Rise of DAOs

Binance Research
2022-07-27 14:14
Binance Research has just published a in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
The full report can be accessed here and below we list a key takeaways of what is discussed in our report:
Key Takeaways
❖ Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“DAOs”) are blockchain-based structures that enable the coordination of people and resources through a formalized, transparent, and binding set of rules deployed on a public blockchain in a decentralized way.
❖ Compared to more traditional LLC structures, it is easier for a DAO to take on responsibility and create innovation. However, DAOs have to balance between decentralization and efficiency constantly.
❖ DAOs have evolved and moved from a more monolithic to a modular structure, allowing for more specialization and scalability through delegation.
❖ By using a DAO structure, decision-making can become effectively more transparent, secure, and autonomous.
❖ Quorum voting is likely to inhibit DAOs from moving quickly. This poses a risk in periods where fast decision-making is of importance, such as periods of market distress. As of now, not all decisions are best reached by a broad consensus.
❖ Soulbound tokens will likely play a more critical role for DAOs in the future as they help to signal qualification and skills.
❖ Having a plutocratic system that is controlled by wealth and income is undesirable not only since it can lead to class conflict, corruption, greed, and hedonism but also because it goes against the hopes of many that increased adoption of cryptocurrencies and crypto-native products will lead to more equality.
❖ As of now, the majority of proposals are driven by just a few DAOs. Over 65% of all proposals come from just 10% of DAOs.
❖ While voting increased, the majority of DAO participants still only voted less than 2 times, with more than 50% of users only having voted once. DAO proposals are heavily skewed towards a small number of decisive votes.
Read the full report here!
Binance Research
View full text