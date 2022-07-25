Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $30M Last Week - CoinShares

Digital asset investment products saw a fourth consecutive week of inflows last week, with a total of $30 million in inflows, a weekly report by CoinShares showed.

In a major correction to the figure it provided last week , CoinShares said late reporting of trades from the week prior to last week saw inflows corrected from $12 million to $343 million, making that the largest single week of inflows since November 2021, CoinShares said,

Bitcoin saw inflows totalling US$19m last week with the prior week inflows corrected to US$206m, the largest single week inflows since May 2022, CoinShares said.

Ethereum saw inflows totalling US$8m, while the corrected prior week data saw inflows totalling US$120m. These inflows mark the largest single week of inflows since June 2021.

"These inflows mark the largest single week of inflows since June 2021 and imply a turning point in sentiment after a recent 11-week run of outflows," CoinShares said. "It also suggests that as The Merge progresses to completion, investor confidence is slowly recovering."