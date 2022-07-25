Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 18th-Jul 24th): Cryptos Reach Critical Resistance

Set a New Record in BUSD-M Futures and Share Up to 50,000 BUSD!

Chart of the Week

Note: Several fundamental events are happening during the week of Jul 25th to July 31st that could increase price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to announce a spike in interest rates, five big tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, will release their earnings reports, and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its advance estimate of economic growth for Q2 2022.

Low Network Usage

The total transaction fees on the Bitcoin network can serve as an indicator of on-chain activity. Although different mechanisms to lower transaction fees have been implemented, such as SegWit, batching transactions and the Lightning Network, this metric tends to rise during periods of growth.

Over the past year, the total transaction fees on the Bitcoin network have remained flat at an average of 12.5 BTC per day, suggesting that network usage continues to decline despite the price volatility.

Facing Rejection

At about $22,586.22 on Sunday, Jul 24th, Bitcoin appears to be facing rejection at a crucial area of resistance.

From a technical perspective, the 200-week moving average is preventing Bitcoin from advancing further. Only a decisive weekly close above this hurdle can lead to higher highs.

Until that happens, Bitcoin may continue to consolidate around the $20,000 level or even print a new lower low.

Traders Slightly Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio increased over the past week to close on Sunday, Jul 24th, at a ratio of 1.23.

Traders appear to be leaning bullish as 55.822 of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net long.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

The Merge - Tim Beiko, Protocol Support for the Ethereum Foundation, revealed that Sept 19th is the provisional launch date for the Merge, which will see the blockchain transition from the energy-intensive Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to a more environment-friendly Proof-of-Stake mechanism. (Trade ETHBUSD )

Network Activity - Active wallets on the Solana network grew 58% this year, outpacing some other blockchains despite a market-wide price decline. New users peaked at over 400,000 in May before gradually declining to 240,000 over the past week. (Trade SOLBUSD )

ZK Rollup - Ethereum scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which the company described as the “first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution that works seamlessly with all existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets, harnessing advanced cryptography called Zero-Knowledge proofs.” (Trade MATICBUSD )

Crypto Contagion - Leading global bank Citi said that with numerous brokers and market makers making counterparty exposure disclosures, Celsius filing Chapter 11, and staked Ether (stETH) returning towards parity, it is likely crypto contagion fears have peaked in the interim.

Highlights From This Week

Read Our Latest Blog Post

How to Interact With Experienced Traders in Binance Futures - Binance Futures makes it easy for everyone to share news, insights, strategies and thoughts about the cryptocurrency market. We have built different features that allow traders to communicate and help each other succeed, including the Chat Room, Leaderboard, and Binance Live.

