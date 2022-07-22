OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 22, 2022: BTC finally rallies!

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 22, 2022: BTC finally rallies!

Binance OTC
2022-07-22 11:50
  • This week the market started off with a bang as BTC rallied nearly 16% playing catch up with ETH. ETH has led the way for the market for the week, currently up over 40% since last Thursday.
  • There has been an increase in buying volume across MATIC, AVAX and BOND. Interestingly, despite the market increase both MANA & CHZ experienced greater sell volume on our convert portal.
  • MATIC recently announced a new product, Polygon zkEVM, the first ETH-equivalent scaling solution that has been described as a “major leap forward”. Read more here!
  • BOND has seen an unexpected increase in volume and price this week as it is up 350% for the last 7 days, whilst it is unknown what has caused the huge spike we will take a look deeper into the charts!
Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
  • Once again this week, stablecoin swaps have topped the list increasing 14.84%. As the market fluctuates, price inefficiencies will occur across stablecoins. High frequency trading algos may take advantage of these movements, jumping in and out of stablecoin positions.
  • Second on the list was crypto to stablecoin transactions decreasing 5.07%, suggesting that at these price levels investors are still moving to the sidelines but are more reluctant to.
  • Despite the recent market increase, transactions to crypto across the board have decreased since last week. Taking stablecoin to crypto, we have seen a 3.21% decrease, whereas BTC is currently up over 13% in the last 7 days! This is very surprising, and may hint that these price rallies are not as strong as originally anticipated.

Overall market technicals

BTC: A break to the upside!

  • BTC has seen huge moves to the upside this week as price is currently up nearly 13% since Monday.
  • Last week BTC formed a new lower high as price traded above the previous low of $18,751. Price saw an immediate move to the upside as this set the stage for a further rally.
  • Since then, BTC formed an upwards trend line that was well respected for the week, as we then traded above the weekly resistance that has flipped to support.
  • As it stands, BTC is currently trading around $23,400, just above the weekly support level. For bullish momentum to continue, we will need to see a clean break above the range high of $24,279. The next target will then be around $28,000, which was previous support.
  • As mentioned in the volume breakdown above, we have seen a decrease in transactions to crypto. Looking at volume on the chart, as price has increased, volume has decreased, indicating volume divergence.
  • The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘33’ showing Fear within the market, increasing by 18 points from last week.
BOND
  • BOND was a coin of interest this week as it saw unprecedented volume spikes, resulting in a huge price rally.
  • As it stands, BOND is currently up over 350% for the week, making it one of the top performers in the market.
  • Looking at the charts, after a sustained down period BOND made an all-time low of around $2.20 last month. BOND then traded sideways before making its first leg up earlier this week.
  • The move comes after the announcement that the platform will be releasing a V2 version.
  • As with all coins that experience high volatility, please approach with caution, choppy price action can be difficult to interpret and pose significant risk!

Crypto calendar
07/31/22 - ADA Vasil Hardfork
09/28/22 - TOKEN2049 Singapore
News events of note
Elon Dumps - Tesla has disclosed that they have sold 75% of their BTC holdings to boost their cash holdings.
Mincecraft bans NFTs! - Microsoft recently announced that they are banning NFT’s from Minecraft as the ongoing battle between traditional and Web3 gaming continues!
Reddit adopts NFTs! - On the contrary this week, reddit has launched a Polygon-Based collectible avatar marketplace. This will allow users to purchase blockchain based profile pictures.
More news found here!
Why trade OTC?
Binance offers clients two potential ways to trade OTC, the first being through Binance Convert which can be found here! Binance Convert offers a quick and simple way to execute crypto trades across 1500+ trading pairs, with more added every week!
To start, simply navigate to the Convert webpage, select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote, settlement is completed instantly and you can refresh the quote as many times as you’d like!
Alternatively for larger block trades >$200k, voice trading is available with 24/7 coverage! Our expert team is available round the clock to help suit your trading needs offering tight, competitive spreads and the best in class service! Get in touch with the Binance OTC team for trade requests, advice and any other questions you may have! From start to finish our team is with you every step of the way!
Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:
  • Fast & Competitive Pricing
  • Instant settlement
  • Widest availability of coins
  • Bespoke service with unique market insights
  • Zero fees and slippage
Email: Liquidity@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!

View full text