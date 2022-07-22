Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 22, 2022

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / Tradfi

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates this week by 0.5% . The overarching goal is to prevent surging borrowing costs from leading to a broader eurozone debt crisis. The rate hike was the first in more than a decade, ending close to 8 years of negative rates. Eurozone inflation recently recorded a high of 8.6% (target of 2%). Fears remain that the Eurozone is headed toward "stagflation" as efforts to stamp out a surge in inflation will likely bring growth down.

Mario Draghi has resigned as Italy’s prime minister. This triggered the dissolution of the parliament and will lead to new elections in September. The resignation is coming during a time of already existing economic challenges for Europe. The news led to a sell-off in Italian debt, with the 10-year government bond now trading at 3.7%. With new elections on the horizon, the country's dynamics might change. Currently, the ballot shows a potential victory of a possible right-wing coalition. The Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, are in first place with nearly 24%, ahead of the Democratic party (PD) with 22%, and the League at 14%, according to a poll by the SWG institute carried out on Monday.

🔎 Crypto

The Ethereum network is expected to merge from its current state as a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain to an energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) network. While the date isn’t final, we could observe miners getting ready for the event. Ethereum's hash rate dropped over 26% since the network's all-time high almost two months ago… Overall, Ethereum’s computational power started to slide after it reached an all-time high (ATH) at 1,320 TH/s. When Ethereum finally transitions from PoW to PoS, miners will have to dedicate Ethash hash power elsewhere or stop mining. For now, it is assumed that a majority of ETH’s PoW miners will simply mine Ethereum Classic (ETC), as the two networks share the same Ethash algorithm.

Stablecoin regulation is advancing. Just this week, the UK regulators introduced upcoming rules for Stablecoins in the new markets bill. The regulation will likely cover Stablecoins usage as a means of payment. In the US, a draft bill by house lawmakers would lead to bank-like regulation and oversight for issuers of stablecoins. The draft bill would allow non-banks to issue stablecoins provided they adhere to the stricter oversight but would prohibit companies from issuing their own stablecoins.





