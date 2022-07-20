BTC Reaches Highest Daily Close Since June 13

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

BTC Reaches Highest Daily Close Since June 13

Valdrin Tahiri - BeInCrypto
2022-07-20 07:15
Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out from a long-term descending resistance line and a short-term ascending parallel channel. It’s possible that it has begun a bullish trend reversal.
Bitcoin had been trading underneath a descending resistance line since April 5. So far, the downward move has led to a long-term low of $17,622 on June 18.
BTC has been moving upwards since and broke out above the resistance line on July 18. A breakout from such a long-term resistance line often leads to a significant upward move. In this case, the 0.382 Fib retracement resistance level when measuring the entire height of the resistance line is found at $29,400.
The breakout from the line also coincided with an RSI breakout above 50, which is also considered a sign of a bullish trend. As long as the RSI support line (green) is in place, the bullish structure is considered intact.
BTC/USDT Chart By TradingView

Short-term breakout

The six-hour chart aligns with the readings from the daily time frame. It shows that BTC has broken out from an ascending parallel channel and validated it as support afterwards (green icon). During this breakout, BTC also moved above the $22,800 horizontal resistance area.
Due to the sharpness of the drop between June 7 and 14, there is virtually no horizontal resistance until $32,000, with the exception of a minor level at $28,000. So, it’s possible that the price could accelerate quickly.
BTC/USDT Chart By TradingView

BTC wave count analysis

The most likely wave count suggests that Bitcoin has completed the five-wave downward pattern (yellow) that began in April. If so, wave five was truncated and failed to move below the bottom of wave three.
BTC/USD Chart By TradingView
As for the longer-term wave count, it seems that BTC has completed an A-B-C corrective structure when measuring the downward movement since the all-time high. So, it’s possible that a significant upward move will follow.
BTC/USD Chart By TradingView
View full text