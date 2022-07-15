OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 15 2022: BTC’s next move on the horizon?

Not much has changed since last week, BTC started the week moving towards the downside finding support at the previous lower highs marked out around $18,950.

We saw wild swings intraday as volatility picked up midway through the week, as the US CPI report was released, beating expectations.

Since then the market has been slowly making its way to the upside, as of now BTC is trading around $21k which coincides with the

golden pocket fib ratio

, so it is safe to assume we can expect a reaction at this level.