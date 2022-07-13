Long-Term Bitcoin Investors Stick It Out as Speculator Selling Drives Prices Lower: Coinbase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Long-Term Bitcoin Investors Stick It Out as Speculator Selling Drives Prices Lower: Coinbase

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-07-13 09:10
Long-term bitcoin investors preserved their holdings in recent weeks even as speculators fled the market, driving the cryptocurrency below $20,000, according to crypto exchange Coinbase.
"Recent BTC selling has been carried out almost exclusively by short-term speculators," David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase, said in the monthly outlook published Tuesday.
The persistent holding by investors is perhaps a sign of confidence that the cryptocurrency would survive in what appears to be a Federal Reserve-induced bear market and eventually thrive as a fiat alternative or digital gold.
Duong called bitcoin ownership retention by investors a positive sentiment indicator, ensuring demand-supply balance in the face of speculator selling, which is a common feature of a bear market.
On-chain data tracked by Coinbase Analytics shows investors now hold about 77% of the total bitcoin supply of 21 million. While the number is off slightly from the early January high of 80%, it is still well above the peak of 60% observed during the height of the late 2017 bull run. The data show a significant amount of wealth has been distributed from speculators or traders to investor in 3.5 years.
The report titled "The Elusive Bottom" defines long-term investors as wallets holding the cryptocurrency for at least six months.
Speculators are typically sophisticated participants or retail traders who purchase assets for short periods and employ strategies to profit from short-term price gyrations. Speculators and traders are more sensitive to macroeconomic factors like changes in the Fed policy.
Bitcoin has more than halved to under $20,000 this year, predominantly due to the Fed's decision to withdraw liquidity to combat high inflation.
The liquidity exodus has exposed faulty risk management practices in the crypto ecosystem, forcing many trading firms and miners – those responsible for minting coins – to offload their holdings to stay solvent. Three Arrows Capital, which boasted billions of dollars in assets under management earlier this year, recently went insolvent. The fund's bankruptcy has hit several prominent crypto firms, including lending platform Voyager Digital and Celsius Network.
"Solvency concerns have forced an accumulation of realized losses, exposing vulnerabilities in other parts of the crypto ecosystem," Duong noted.
Bitcoin was trading near $19,680 at press time, down 0.5% in 24-hours, according to CoinDesk data.
View full text