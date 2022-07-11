Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $15M Last Week

Digital asset investment products saw inflows of $15M last week, according to a weekly report published by CoinShares

Assets under management recovered from their year and a half lows to $36.2B, Coinshares said.

Bitcoin saw minor outflows of $1.7M, while inflows into short-Bitcoin products totalled $6.3M last week.

Ethereum saw inflows for a third consecutive week, with a total of $7.6M. CoinShares said the inflows suggest "a modest turn-around in sentiment", having endured 11 consecutive weeks of outflows.

CoinShares said the altcoin market has remained "remarkably inactive" this month so far, with minor outflows of $0.3M.