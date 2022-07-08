Binance Research publishes Half-Year 2022 Report

11 July 2022

Binance Research has just published its inaugural Half-Year Report which includes a comprehensive review of the crypto market in the first half of 2022. We examine and provide insights across sectors such as L1s, L2s, Stablecoins, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and others.

The full report can be accessed here and below we list a short summary of what is discussed in our report:

🔎 L1 & L2

- Competition between L1s remains fierce. Different L1s have taken different approaches towards increasing scalability, while L2 deployment appears on track to become increasingly ubiquitous going into the second half of the year.

🔎 DeFi

- DeFi incumbents maintain a strong presence in the market, even as Ethereum’s dominance continues to decline. Fundraising this year already marks the largest year on record for the sector.

🔎 NFTs and GameFi

- Trading volume for NFTs in the first half of 2022 remained resilient despite a sharp decline in June. GameFi Deal flows are healthy and capital investments in GameFi exceeded over US$4.1B in first-half 2022.

🔎 Sector Returns & Investments

- L1 and Gaming tokens have exhibited some level of resilience when compared to DeFi and DEXes tokens in our analysis. In the first half of 2022, there were more than 1,000 investments within the crypto space. The two areas that saw the most number of investments were Gaming/Entertainment and Asset Management.

Check out the full report to learn more about the above topics and many more!