Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 4th-Jul 10th): Crypto Enthusiasts Keep Neutral Stance

Celebrate Binance’s 5th Anniversary with Binance Futures

Binance Futures has launched a promotion where all users who complete a few tasks are eligible to share rewards from a prize pool of 188,888 BUSD and 200 Limited Edition NFTs. The promotion ends on Jul 14th, so participate now!

Chart of the Week

On-Chain Dynamics

The number of new daily Bitcoin addresses hit a six-month low of 315,137 addresses on Sunday, Jul 10th, despite the upward price action seen over the past week. This network activity suggests that sidelined investors are not interested in scooping up more BTC around the current price levels.

Network growth is often considered one of the most accurate price predictors for cryptocurrencies. Generally, a steady decline in the number of new addresses created on a given blockchain leads to a steep price correction over time.

Rejected by Resistance

At about $20,853.80 on Sunday, Jul 10th, Bitcoin got rejected by the 200-week moving average at $22,579.90 in its first attempt to overcome this hurdle.

From a technical perspective, the Fibonacci Retracement indicator shows that Bitcoin needs to print a decisive daily close above $21,545.20 to gain the strength it needs to advance higher.

Failing to remain trading above $18,913.80 can serve as the first indication that Bitcoin is going lower.

Neutral Position

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio dropped significantly over the past week to close on Sunday, Jul 10th, at a ratio of 0.97.

Traders appear to have a neutral stance regarding the price of Bitcoin as 49.28% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net-long while the other 50.72% are net-short.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT .

News Roundup

Registration in Spain - Binance was granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by Spain's central bank, which allows the firm to offer crypto exchange and custody services in compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules. (Trade BNBBUSD )

Proof-of-Stake Testnet - The penultimate test environment network for the Merge upgrade before Ethereum makes its long-awaited move from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake has successfully been completed . (Trade ETHBUSD )

Web3 to Smartphones - Tech startup Nothing tapped the Polygon network to offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its new Android-based Nothing Phone, which consists of airdropping tokens that unlock perks such as early access to new products and events. (Trade MATICUSDT )

Expanding the Ecosystem - A lead developer behind popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu teased plans to expand the ecosystem with a decentralized stablecoin, a reward token called TREAT as well as a collectible card game for its metaverse. (Trade SHIBUSDT )

Yield-Generating Stablecoin - Aave proposed the creation of a fully-collateralized and decentralized algorithmic stablecoin, GHO, as it looks to improve on and enhance the features of its lending platform. (Trade AAVEUSDT )

Highlights From This Week

Take Part in This Week’s Activities

Chat Room - Binance Futures launched the Strategy Trading (Grid Trading) chat room, giving users the opportunity to share 2,999 BUSD by completing a few tasks until July 14th.

Fee Discount - Binance Futures extended the fee discount for BUSD-Margined trading pairs for all new and existing users until Aug 31st.

Content Challenge - Binance Futures launched a content challenge asking creatives to produce videos, articles, or infographics about why crypto holders should consider trading futures on our platform. Submit your content now for a chance to win 300 BUSD.

Read Our Latest Blog Post

Binance Futures Quarterly Report: Q2 2022 - Binance Futures made significant strides in Q2 2022 to equip traders with the right tools to help them succeed even in the most precarious market conditions. We upgraded our system to make it an institutional-grade trading platform, added new trading pairs to meet the increasing demand, and incorporated new features like the Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) trading algorithm to improve user experience. Take a closer look at what we’ve done to continue improving the world’s largest crypto derivatives exchange by trading volume.

Trade Our New Listings

BUSD-M Contracts - Binance Futures launched BUSD-Margined SAND and LTC perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage.

New Updates

European Options - Binance will conduct a product upgrade for European-style Options by the end of Q3 2022.

Funding Rate Arbitrage - Binance Futures launched the Funding Rate Arbitrage Table, which provides users with arbitrage information about Perpetual Futures Contracts and their spot equivalents in the market.

Strategy Trading - Binance Futures launched a Strategy Trading Landing Page that provides users with a comprehensive display of Grid Trading, TWAP, VP and other automated algorithmic trading features, along with their performance and popularity.

Sub-Account - The Sub-Account Function is now available on Binance App , enabling users to seamlessly access the Asset Management to view the asset summary and balances of selected sub-accounts or all sub-accounts.

VIP Group Chat - Binance launched “VIP Group Chat” in the “Online Chat” portal to enhance the communication experience with Key Account Managers and other Binance staff anytime.

Binance API - Binance launched its new API Page , which provides an overview of all the services available to Binance API users. Users can now seamlessly access the API documentation of different Binance products and services.