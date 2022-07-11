Bitcoin in 'Accumulation' Phase, Onchain Indicators Suggest

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin in 'Accumulation' Phase, Onchain Indicators Suggest

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-07-11 09:23
It's time to start stacking bitcoin again. That's the message from indicators tracking tokens sold by miners and comparing the cryptocurrency's market value to its fair value.
The Puell Multiple, calculated by dividing the daily issuance of bitcoins in U.S. dollar terms by the 365-day average of the value, has dropped into a "green zone" below 0.5, indicating the newly minted coins are undervalued relative to the yearly average.
In other words, the current profitability of those responsible for minting coins is relatively low. In the past, that's indicated a perfect opportunity to build long-term exposure to the cryptocurrency.
"Entering the green zone is a good time to average in, and for those more conservative, you can also wait for confirmation with a move out of the accumulation zone," analysts at Blockware Intelligence said in a newsletter published on Sunday.
The daily issuance refers to coins added to the ecosystem by miners, who receive them as rewards for verifying a new block of bitcoin transactions. Recently, many miners have reduced their crypto holdings to stay afloat as the value of the reward has fallen.
Undervalued readings on the Puell Multiple have marked previous bear market bottoms.
"The Puell Multiple has reached a territory consistent with market bottoms in the past (below 0.5 and even touching levels below 0.4 a few weeks ago)," said Julio Moreno, a senior analyst at South Korea-based blockchain data from CryptoQuant.
Previous sub-0.5 readings observed between March 2020 and May 2020, November 2018 and January 2019, November 2014 and April 2015 and during the final quarter of 2011 coincided with peak selling and bear market bottoms. While China's mining ban in June 2021 perhaps distorted the indicator, it still coincided with a market bottom.
Essentially, the metric entered the green zone in the last leg of the bear market, following which the downward momentum weakened, allowing for weeks of price consolidation and a subsequent revival.
One question is whether signals from miner flows are reliable, given the sales now constitute a only small portion of overall flows. "If all newly issued bitcoin were immediately sold on the market each day, it would equate to only 900 BTC of selling pressure, which represents just 1%-1.5% of total daily volume," crypto exchange Coinbase said in a recent research report.
Analysts, however, retain confidence in the multiple's predictive powers. "Mining is still the backbone of the network, whether the portion [of miner flows] is small or not. This is why the metric gets higher importance in our opinion, irrespective of narratives. The metric is not invalidated yet," cryptocurrency intelligence firm Jarvis Labs told CoinDesk.
CryptoQuant's Moreno said, "Miner flows continue to represent an important volume of bitcoin flowing to exchanges, and the Puell multiple is calculated using the USD value of new bitcoin issued, which is higher on average than it was in 2018 or 2014-15."
Indicators including the market value to realized value (MVRV) Z-score and long-term moving average crossovers also indicate the time is ripe for accumulation.
The MVRV Z-score, which measures the deviation of market value from realized value and is another indication of undervaluation, turned negative in mid-June.
Bitcoin's market value or capitalization refers to the total dollar value of the supply in circulation, as calculated by the daily average price across major exchanges. The realized value approximates the value paid for all coins in existence by summing the market value of coins at the time they last moved on the blockchain.
The realized value adjusts for lost coins and is closer to the fair value of the cryptocurrency. Therefore, the Z-score representing the deviation of market value from the realized or fair value and is tracked to gauge whether the cryptocurrency is undervalued or overvalued.
Historically, an MVRV Z-score below zero has marked bear market lows, while a reading above seven has marked major bull market tops.
Bitcoin was last trading near $20,400, down 1% on the day. The cryptocurrency has dropped 55% this year, according to CoinDesk data.
View full text