Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards

Binance
2022-07-11 01:25
Activity Period: 2022/07/11 00:00:00 - 2022/07/17 23:59:59 (UTC)

To celebrate Binance's 5th anniversary, Binance News is introducing Crypto WODL, a mini-game to guess crypto and blockchain-related words. Participate now to win a share of 10,000 BUSD vouchers!

How to Win:
  • You can play up to 2 WODL games daily
  • Get a total of 5 correct answers during the Activity Period to be eligible for equally sharing $10,000 in BUSD rewards
  • Tips: The theme of this week’s WODL is Binance

How to Get the Second WODL of the day:
  • After your first game, click "Get A New WODL"
  • Share one of the Binance news of the day on social media
  • You will get the extra WODL game when the sharing link is clicked
Terms & Conditions:
  • These terms and conditions (“Activity Terms”) govern your  participation in this Crypto WODL activity (“Activity”). By participating in this Activity, you agree to these Activity Terms, and the following additional terms: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for Prize Promotions; (b) Binance Terms of Use; and (c) Binance Privacy Policy; all of which are incorporated by reference into these terms and conditions.
  • In the case of any inconsistency or conflict between these Activity Terms, and any other incorporated terms, the provisions of these Activity Terms shall prevail, followed by the  following in this order of precedence, and to the extent of such conflict: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for Prize Promotions; (b) Binance Terms of Use; and (c) Binance Privacy Policy.
  • Only users who complete KYC by the end of the activity period shall be eligible for any rewards.
  • Users can play up to two WODL games daily. To get an extra WODL of the day, click "Get A New WODL" after the first game and share any top news of the day on social media. The sharing will be deemed successful after the link is clicked.
  • If you do not have a Binance account, click here to get a 10% trading fee discount. The 10% spot trading fee discount will remain valid as long as the Binance referral program is in place. The 10% futures trading fee discount shared by the inviter will last for 30 days from the date of Futures account activation.
  • Rewards will be distributed within four weeks after the Activity ends. You will be able to log in and redeem your token voucher via Account > Reward Center.
  • The validity period for the token voucher is set at 14 days from the day of distribution. Learn how to redeem a token voucher.
  • Binance reserves the right to disqualify user’s reward eligibility if the account is involved in any dishonest behavior (e.g. wash trading, illegally bulk registered accounts, self dealing, or market manipulation).
  • Binance reserves the right at any time in its sole and absolute discretion to determine and/or amend or vary these Activity Terms without prior notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, terminating or suspending this Activity, its eligibility terms and criteria, the selection and number of winners, and the timing of any act to be done, and all users shall be bound by these amendments.
  • Where any discrepancy arises between the translated versions and the original English version, the English version shall prevail.

Binance reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.
Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text