Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards

Activity Period: 2022/07/11 00:00:00 - 2022/07/17 23:59:59 (UTC)



To celebrate Binance's 5th anniversary, 2022/07/11 00:00:00 - 2022/07/17 23:59:59 (UTC)To celebrate Binance's 5th anniversary, Binance News is introducing Crypto WODL , a mini-game to guess crypto and blockchain-related words. Participate now to win a share of 10,000 BUSD vouchers!



How to Win:

You can play up to 2 WODL games daily

Get a total of 5 correct answers during the Activity Period to be eligible for equally sharing $10,000 in BUSD rewards

Tips: The theme of this week’s WODL is Binance



How to Get the Second WODL of the day:

After your first game, click "Get A New WODL"

Share one of the Binance news of the day on social media

You will get the extra WODL game when the sharing link is clicked



Terms & Conditions:

These terms and conditions (“Activity Terms”) govern your participation in this Crypto WODL activity (“Activity”). By participating in this Activity, you agree to these Activity Terms, and the following additional terms: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for Prize Promotions; (b) Binance Terms of Use; and (c) Binance Privacy Policy; all of which are incorporated by reference into these terms and conditions.

In the case of any inconsistency or conflict between these Activity Terms, and any other incorporated terms, the provisions of these Activity Terms shall prevail, followed by the following in this order of precedence, and to the extent of such conflict: (a) Binance Terms and Conditions for Prize Promotions; (b) Binance Terms of Use; and (c) Binance Privacy Policy.

Only users who complete KYC by the end of the activity period shall be eligible for any rewards.

Users can play up to two WODL games daily. To get an extra WODL of the day, click "Get A New WODL" after the first game and share any top news of the day on social media. The sharing will be deemed successful after the link is clicked.

If you do not have a Binance account, click here to get a 10% trading fee discount. The 10% spot trading fee discount will remain valid as long as the Binance referral program is in place. The 10% futures trading fee discount shared by the inviter will last for 30 days from the date of Futures account activation.

Rewards will be distributed within four weeks after the Activity ends. You will be able to log in and redeem your token voucher via Account > Reward Center.

The validity period for the token voucher is set at 14 days from the day of distribution. Learn how to redeem a token voucher.

Binance reserves the right to disqualify user’s reward eligibility if the account is involved in any dishonest behavior (e.g. wash trading, illegally bulk registered accounts, self dealing, or market manipulation).

Binance reserves the right at any time in its sole and absolute discretion to determine and/or amend or vary these Activity Terms without prior notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, terminating or suspending this Activity, its eligibility terms and criteria, the selection and number of winners, and the timing of any act to be done, and all users shall be bound by these amendments.

Where any discrepancy arises between the translated versions and the original English version, the English version shall prevail.





Binance reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.