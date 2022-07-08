Binance Secures Registration in Spain Through Its Moon Tech Subsidiary

Crypto exchange Binance's Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, has been granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by the country's central bank.

Registration allows Binance to offer crypto exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules, it said Friday.

Bank of Spain approval follows similar registrations for Binance in France and Italy in recent months.

Having obtained approval to operate in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai earlier this year, Binance has been seeking to expand its regulatory ambit in Europe.

Last year the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume received a string of warnings from regulators about its lack of authorization to operate or offer certain services in their markets. These included the U.K. and Italy.

Since then it has been beefing up its regulatory and compliance teams.

Binance now plans to expand its headcount and operations in Spain, hiring local talent to serve the Spanish-speaking market.