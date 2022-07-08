copy link
Binance Secures Registration in Spain Through Its Moon Tech Subsidiary
Jamie Crawley - CoinDesk
2022-07-08 11:01
Crypto exchange Binance's Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, has been granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by the country's central bank.
- Registration allows Binance to offer crypto exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules, it said Friday.
- Bank of Spain approval follows similar registrations for Binance in France and Italy in recent months.
- Having obtained approval to operate in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai earlier this year, Binance has been seeking to expand its regulatory ambit in Europe.
- Last year the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume received a string of warnings from regulators about its lack of authorization to operate or offer certain services in their markets. These included the U.K. and Italy.
- Since then it has been beefing up its regulatory and compliance teams.
- Binance now plans to expand its headcount and operations in Spain, hiring local talent to serve the Spanish-speaking market.
