OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 8, 2022

With BTC trending up for the week our convert portal saw increased selling pressure across; XRP , BURGER , VGX & WAVES .

One interesting coin is BURGER which has outperformed the market this week, up over 213%. Whilst it is unclear what has led to the rally in price, the popular project looks to be promising with new developments being implemented weekly.

NMR is another coin that has outperformed the market this week, up nearly 86%. The coin saw a huge increase in trading volume on our convert portal of over 9380% compared to the previous week.

VGX has also seen increased selling pressure this week as the token is currently down 26% since they filed for bankruptcy following the fall of 3AC. Read more here .

Trade our top 5 weekly coins of interest here!

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Stablecoin swaps were top of the list again, increasing 26.69% from last week. It is safe to assume the underlying narrative has not changed regarding stablecoin swaps.

Crypto-to-stablecoin was the 2nd highest transaction this week again, decreasing 9.33%. At these levels investors will be looking to average into positions.

The rest of the transactions have taken a backseat this week with the majority of them decreasing. As always, we will be keeping a close eye on this as the market continues to pan out.

Overall market technicals

BTC: Price remains range bound whilst volume dries up

Since the start of the week, BTC has been trending upwards and is currently up over 11% since Monday. The overall picture remains the same, as BTC is still trading between the range that was formed last month ($23,000 and $18,000).

In the previous weeks we identified a downtrending line, which BTC traded through this week at $20,500. As price retraces we will want the previous resistance turned support of $20,265 to hold, keeping bullish momentum strong.

One thing to note is that BTC failed to trade back above the weekly resistance around $23,000. Whilst price did rally, volume has been consistently drying up (Volume divergence) suggesting that these price movements are not as strong as expected.

Going forward the bulls will need to see a clean structural break above the weekly resistance to cement their move with potential further upside momentum.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at ‘20’ showing Extreme Fear within the market, however this value has increased by 9 suggesting that confidence may slowly be entering the markets.

BURGER

BURGER was a coin of interest this week, as we saw huge volume expansion on our convert portal and a subsequent price increase of over 200%

After trading in a continued downtrend since the start of the year, BURGER hit an all time low (ATL) of $0.29 back in May. Seeing occasional volume spikes with subsequent price rallies throughout June.

BURGER formed a local support around 0.55, which was well respected as on the 2nd retest we saw a huge volume expansion and price rallied over 300% since the start of July.

As it stands BURGER is currently trading around $2.10, breaking above the previous resistance of $2.00. For bullish momentum to continue, we will need $2.00 to successfully hold now as a support, accompanied by sideways movement to confirm the bulls are in control.





Crypto calendar

07/08/22 - Binance 5 Year Anniversary Paris meetup

07/19/22 - Ethereum Community Conference

07/31/22 - ADA Vasil Hardfork





News events of note

Stable memes! - A leading developer behind the Popular meme coin, Shiba Inu, has plans to expand the SHIB ecosystem by introducing another Stablecoin.

The box gets bigger - Popular Metaverse project, The Sandbox, has announced a partnership with CJ ENM, a global entertainment content leader as the project expands its operations.

Crank the heat up! - Celsius faces continuous scrutiny as ex-employee accuses the platform of market manipulation and lack of basic accounting controls to protect customers deposits.

More news found here!



Why trade OTC?

Binance offers clients two potential ways to trade OTC, the first being through Binance Convert which can be found here! Binance Convert offers a quick and simple way to execute crypto trades across 1500+ trading pairs, with more added every week!

To start, simply navigate to the Convert webpage, select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote, settlement is completed instantly and you can refresh the quote as many times as you’d like!

Alternatively for larger block trades >$200k, voice trading is available with 24/7 coverage! Our expert team is available round the clock to help suit your trading needs offering tight, competitive spreads and the best in class service! Get in touch with the Binance OTC team for trade requests, advice and any other questions you may have! From start to finish our team is with you every step of the way!

Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:

Fast & Competitive Pricing

Instant settlement

Widest availability of coins

Bespoke service with unique market insights

Zero fees and slippage

Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!



