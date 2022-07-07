copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum's Sepolia Testnet Successfully Transitions to Proof-of-Stake
Margaux Nijkerk - COindesk
2022-07-07 02:24
The penultimate test environment network (testnet) merge before Ethereum makes its long-awaited move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has successfully been completed.
- Sepolia was the second of three public testnets to run through the Merge. After this, Goerli is expected to merge.
- The network transitioned to proof-of-stake (PoS) when the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 17,000,000,000,000,000. This occurred at 17:00 UTC.
- In the hours since the testnet merge happened, no significant glitches have been reported.
- The Sepholia merge was a two-step process. Ethereum announced that first the operators needed to update their consensus layer and execution layer clients together. Then this activated two phases: the first at an epoch height on the Beacon Chain and the second upon hitting the total difficulty value on the execution layer.
- The testnet merge takes the project one step closer to Ethereum's mainnet upgrade later this year. The first testnet merge, Ropsten, was completed on June 8.
View full text