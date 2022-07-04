Web3 and CeFi Venture Funding Topped $3.6B in June

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Web3 and CeFi Venture Funding Topped $3.6B in June

Martin Young-BeInCrypto
2022-07-04 07:45
Venture capital firms are still pouring funding into crypto and Web3 projects, and the rate at which they are doing so has increased from the same time last year, despite the market.
According to the Wu Blockchain monthly VC funding report, the total amount venture firms invested in Web3 startups in June was $3.67 billion.
The figure has fallen by 18% from the $4.45 billion invested in May, but surprisingly it is up 60% from June 2021’s $2.3 billion.
The research, citing Dove Metrics, reported that there were 191 open investment projects for crypto venture firms last month. This has fallen 15% from the 225 open rounds in May, but is up 42% from June 2021’s figure of 134 investment rounds.
VC Monthly Report Funding Overview in June: there were 191 open investment projects of crypto VC this month, down 15% from the previous month (225 rounds in May 2022), and 42.5% from the previous year (134 rounds in June 2021). https://t.co/SdjnKQpKyx
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 4, 2022

CeFi liquidation protection

The high figures may be skewed somewhat, as there were several high-profile funding and loan rounds for firms seeking to protect themselves against liquidation and bankruptcy. Wu Blockchain noted that centralized finance (CeFi) firms raised the most for the period:
“CeFi raised the most because of the number of institutions that raised debt to avoid liquidation.”
Two of the largest CeFi raises were from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda, who loaned BlockFi $250 million and Voyager Digital $200 million. This has sparked debate over how much of the industry Bankman-Fried now controls.
The two largest DeFi raises were the Capricorn stablecoin lending project and the Unizen exchange running on the Binance blockchain. Both secured funding rounds of $200 million apiece.
Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden also made the list with a $130 million Series B in June. There were several other notable investments for the month including an enterprise blockchain solution for verifying carbon certificates, EcoWatt, and crypto infrastructure projects Prime Trust, Astra Protocol, and Kushki.
Last week, venture capital firm focused on backing the future of Web3, Reciprocal Ventures, doubled down on the sector with the close of an oversubscribed $68.5 million second fund.
Venture capital firms are seldom concerned about short-term market cycles and generally seek longer-term investments.
There does not appear to be any end in sight in the short term with this bear market. Crypto assets have consolidated over the weekend with very little movement in either direction. As a result, the total market cap was hovering just over $900 billion during the Monday morning Asian trading session.
Bitcoin and Ethereum were both trading below previous cycle peaks at $19,146 and $1,057 respectively at the time of writing.
The post Web3 and CeFi Venture Funding Topped $3.6B in June appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text