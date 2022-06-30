Binance Taps Khaby Lame of TikTok Fame as Brand Ambassador

Binance announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to be a global brand ambassador.

As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption.

Khaby became a sensation for his spin on “life hack” videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing the famous “Khaby move”. Khaby will use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 and will partner on exclusive NFT collections with Binance, further enhancing the experience for his fans.